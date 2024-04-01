Rappler Talk Entertainment: The cast and crew of ‘Rosang Taba’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – At the end of 2023, Rappler theater critic Jason Tan Liwag hailed Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas’ (UP) Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba as one of the year’s best Philippine works of theater.

This year, Dulaang UP holds a fresh run of the play from April 19 to May 6 at UP’s IBG-KAL Theater. Rappler sits down with the cast and crew of Rosang Taba to learn more about their 2024 run, and talk about the highs and lows of Philippine theater.

Rappler sits down with the cast and crew of Rosang Taba on Monday, April 1, at 2 pm.