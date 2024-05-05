PETA opens summer theater workshops for kids, teens, adults 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Workshops will run from June 20 to July 20, with course fees ranging from P13,000 to P15,000

MANILA, Philippines – Newbie theater enthusiasts and seasoned thespians can further hone their craft as the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) opened the 2024 edition of its summer theater workshops.

“Our workshops are beginner-friendly, and open to those with little to no theater experience. Experienced performers are welcome, too,” PETA said.

The following courses are available:

Children’s Theater 1 (for kids ages 6 to 8)

Children’s Theater 1 (for kids ages 9 to 12)

Teen Theater (for teens aged 13 to 17)

Musical Theater for Teens (for teens aged 13 to 17)

Acting 1 (for adults aged 18 and above)

Creative Musical Theater (for adults aged 18 and above)

Course fees range from P13,000 to P15,000.

For the courses for children, there will be a total of 10 sessions with four hours per session. Meanwhile, the courses for teens will run for five hours per session and will have a total of 12 sessions.

Workshops will run from June 20 to July 28. There are two batches for the children and teens courses so participants can choose which session fit their schedule best.

Those interested in joining the workshop can sign up via https://bit.ly/petasummerworkshop2024. A more detailed information on the course and workshops can be found in the form.

After submitting the registration form, interested participants should also attend an enrollment review before they can pay for the course fees. PETA noted that the interview process is to ensure that the participant is enrolling in the course best for them.

PETA is one of the Philippines’ top theater groups, and is known for staging plays that raise awareness on various social issues. It celebrated its 50th year in 2017, and in the same year was awarded the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award – said to be Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.

Some of its plays in recent years include Rak of Aegis, A Game of Trolls, Charot, Care Divas, Walang Aray, and One More Chance: The Musical. – Rappler.com