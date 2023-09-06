‘Rent’ to be staged in PH in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RENT. The hit musical of Jonathan Larson is returning to the Philippine stage.

9 Works Theatrical also announces that they’re holding auditions for the roles of Roger, Mark, Mimi, Angel, Benny, Tom, Maureen, and Joanne

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, theater fans! Local theater company 9 Works Theatrical will be restaging the Broadway musical Rent in the Philippines in 2024.

They announced the upcoming production during the curtain call of their latest musical tick, tick…BOOM! on Saturday, September 3 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. Both musicals were created by Tony and Pulitzer winner Jonathan Larson.

“We have a surprise,” 9 Works Theatrical artistic director Robbie Guevarra shared during the curtain call.

“It’s a sneak peak [of] our next musical for next year,” managing director Santi Santamaria said. “It’s the first time we’re going to announce it, and you’ll be hearing it here live.”

Cast members from tick, tick…BOOM! then performed a rendition of the Rent number “Seasons of Love” – Jef Flores, Khalil Ramos, Tanya Manalang, Kayla Rivera, Reb Atadero, and Vien King.

Guevarra clarified that the actors have yet to be cast in the upcoming musical as they have not undergone the audition process yet.

“Since we’re here and they asked us to do this, we’re going to audition right now,” Atadero quipped before leading the audience into participating in the performance.

“You won’t have to wait 525,600 minutes to catch this musical,” 9 Works Theatrical wrote in their post’s caption.

On Tuesday, September 5 the theater company announced that they will be holding auditions for the roles of Roger, Mark, Mimi, Angel, Benny, Tom, Maureen, Joanne, and members of the ensemble.

Rent is a rock musical about young people struggling to survive in Manhattan in the ’90s. It was one of the longest-running shows on Broadway and was adapted into a film in 2005. It won multiple Tony awards, including the award for Best Musical.

9 Works Theatrical previously staged the musical in the Philippines in 2010 and 2011. – Rappler.com