WATCH: Dolly de Leon is peak mother in ‘A Very Good Girl’ teaser with Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines – The teaser trailer for the upcoming dark comedy A Very Good Girl is out, giving us a glimpse of stars Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo embodying their characters, Molly and Philo.

The teaser was released on Friday, August, 4. While it didn’t really reveal much about the plot, we at least know that Molly (Dolly) reminds Philo (Kathryn) of her mother, that somebody gets accused of murder, and that Philo unleashes a very crisp “putangina” at some point in the film.

The film is directed by Petersen Vargas, based on a screenplay by Marionne Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana, and Jumbo Albano.

Also part of the cast are Angel Aquino, Donna Cariaga, Chie Filomeno, Gillian Vicencio, Jake Ejercito, Althea Ruedas, Kaori Oinuma, Nathania Guerrero, Nour Hooshmand, and Ana Abad Santos.

A Very Good Girl hits cinemas on September 27. – Rappler.com