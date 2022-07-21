Filipino forest rangers win 2022 IUCN WCPA International Ranger Awards

Kuhkan Maas, John Paul Magana, and conservation area manager Monica Inonog represented the Masungi-Bayog Ranger Station during the 2022 IUCN WCPA International Ranger Awards

The environmental workers are hopeful that the award would inspire others to protect the environment and recognize the vital work they do

MANILA, Philippines – Masungi Georeserve forest rangers have won the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)-World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) 2022 International Ranger Awards.

The ceremony was held in Kigali, Africa, on Wednesday, July 20 (July 21, Thursday, Philippine time) during the IUCN Africa Protected Areas Congress.

Forest rangers Kuhkan Maas and John Paul Magana, and conservation area manager Monica Inonog represented the Masungi-Bayog Ranger Station in the online event. Masungi Georeserve is a conservation area located in Baras, Rizal.

“Malaking tulong po ang pagkikilala nito sa pagbibigay ng importansya sa mga tagapangalaga ng kalikasan sa Pilipinas,” Maas said in a recorded message streamed during the event. (This recognition is a great help in giving importance to the stewards of the environment in the Philippines.)

The award seeks to recognize “rangers that have gone above-and-beyond the call of duty to protect wildlife and support local communities.” Forest rangers are responsible for maintaining protected and conservation areas, taking care of wildlife, planting seedlings, nurturing trees, among others.

IUCN WCPA chair Madhu Rao praised the work of forest rangers in her opening remarks, and also noted the difficulties and threats environmental workers face.

“Their work is vital yet unrecognized. They risk their lives, live under difficult conditions, and spend long, arduous hours on the field to protect wildlife and secure protected areas,” Rao said.

Twelve rangers and ranger teams from four continents won the international ranger award.

Rangers from Nicaragua and Mexico, two places among the deadliest places for environmental defenders according to human rights organization Global Witness, were also awarded.

An inspiration

The Masungi team sees the recognition as an inspiration to keep continuing their work, said Inonog.

For Maas, the award is a validation of the important work that forest rangers do. He hopes it would would further inspire efforts to protect the environment, as well as land defenders like himself.

“Sa pamamagitan nito ay sana mapaigting natin ang pagprotekta sa kalikasan pati na rin sa mga forest rangers na nangangalaga nito,” Maas said. (Through this award, I hope there would be intensified efforts to protect the environment and forest rangers.)

Maas was one of the rangers who were attacked in July 2021. Maas, and his colleague Melvin Akhmad, filed a frustrated murder complaint against a resort owner that year, that this was dismissed.

Conflicts with other private entities such as resorts and quarrying companies have led to threats and harassment, with environmental workers often caught in the middle.

The georeserve in Rizal built the conservation area for 20 years and is now home to many endemic and endangered species of flora and fauna. – Rappler.com