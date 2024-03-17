Environment
Si K! Ang kaibigan ko: Bulalakaw, Umuulan?

Panahon Na!/University of the Philippines Resilience Institute

Samahan natin sina K, Karug, at Kukay sa planetang Earth at K(bukasan) sa kuwentong 'Si K! Ang kaibigan ko'
Episode 1: Bulalakaw
Episode 2: Umuulan?

Story and image concept courtesy of Panahon Na!
An AI tool was used in creating the illustrations.

– Rappler.com

Ang Panahon Naǃ ay programa ng UP Resilience Institute at ng UP NOAH na nagpapalaganap ng praktikal na impormasyon sa usaping pangklima at malikhaing industriya.

