Second endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

FILE PHOTO. Ratu's keepers and veterinarians will keep a close eye on mother and baby in the months ahead, gathering critical information about maternal care and infant development, which is very sparse for this critically endangered species.

A 2019 assessment says there are less than 80 Sumatran rhinos in the world, all of them in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Another Sumatran Rhinoceros was born in an Indonesian sanctuary last week, the Environment Ministry said, the second birth of this critically endangered animal at the reserve this year.

The black rhino, the smallest and hairiest of the species, was born last Saturday, November 25, at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in Way Kambas National Park, Lampung province.

The male calf weighed about 25 kilogram (55.12 lb). His mother, Delilah, was born in the same national park in 2016.

“The birth has somewhat affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to conserving rhinoceros, especially the Sumatran rhino,” Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya said in a statement.

The baby rhino was a result of natural mating, Rhino Foundation of Indonesia said, taking the population at the sanctuary to a total of 10.

A 2019 assessment by the government said there were less than 80 Sumatran rhinos in the world, all of them in Indonesia.

The Sumatran rhino is the only Asian rhino with two horns and can grow up to 1.5 meter (5 ft) tall, weighing between 500 kg (1,102 lb) and 960 kg (2,116 lb).

Last month, a-27-kilogram female calf was born in the same facility. – Rappler.com