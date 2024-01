In this episode, environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk the big environmental stories they expect to follow in 2024

MANILA, Philippines – As a new year begins, predictions abound on what 2024 will bring.

Looking through the lens of climate change, a new year means one year closer to the deadlines set to curb emissions.

In this episode, environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk about what happened to their 2023 predictions and the big environmental stories they expect to follow in 2024.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, January 13, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com