More than just a cuppa: 10 Metro Manila cafes that serve fun activities alongside great coffee

From board games to art galleries, these cafes around the metro pair their coffee with a good time

MANILA, Philippines – Great coffee also calls for a great time.

Luckily, there are plenty of cafes around Metro Manila that make sure to pair their coffee offerings with different activities and forms of entertainment like live music, board games, and even a photo booth.

Add some spice to your next coffee fix by visiting these cafes that offer more than just a dose of caffeine!

Wabi Cafe

Have you ever seen those unique mugs with faces on them while scrolling through Instagram? Those ceramics actually belong to Wabi Cafe, connected to the well-loved pottery studio Wabi Sabi! Wabi Cafe serves espresso-based beverages, tea, non-coffee drinks, and baked goods, so the next time you suddenly feel like getting a caffeine boost and creating your very own ceramics all at once, this is the place to be.

Wabi Cafe is on the fourth floor of Hallare Building, 10 East Capitol Drive, Pasig City. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Studio x Coffee

Studio x Coffee is a self-shoot studio and cafe in one. With packages ranging from P499 to P1,499, customers can take high-quality photos while sipping on coffee and indulging in a variety of sweet and savory dishes.

Studio x Coffee is located at 2011 Milagrosa St., Sta Ana, Manila. It is open daily from 8 am to 12 am.

Whistle Toys

Board games, collectibles, food, and coffee all in one shop? Say less! Whistle Toys is the Philippines’ first-ever toy store-slash-coffee shop. Here, you can get your fill of their hot meals and coffee while splurging on your favorite collectibles like Funko Pops and trading cards.

Whistle Toys also has a variety of free-to-use board games and card games in-store if you’d like to enjoy your refreshments over a few rounds with friends.

Whistle Toys currently has three branches: Estancia Mall, Pasig City; San Juan Del Monte, Quezon City; and Shoppesville in Greenhills, San Juan City.

Kilograms Cafe/RunIt Decks

Kilograms Cafe is located inside RunIt Decks, a playing cards store that boasts an entire wall of card decks in various designs, as well as a selection of elaborate wooden puzzles. The cafe itself serves numerous espresso-based beverages and sweet pastries.

Kilograms Cafe is located on the Upper Level of Promenade Mall 2, Greenhills, San Juan City.

Humble Beginnings Cafe & Gift Shop

You can never go wrong with a gift shop-cafe hybrid. Humble Beginnings Cafe & Gift Shop serves home-cooked food, coffee, and non-coffee beverages for a taste of home away from home.

Meanwhile, its gift shop component carries products from local brands that champion causes like financial literacy and cancer awareness. The cafe also occasionally hosts open mic sessions and live music performances, so be sure to check their Instagram page for updates.

Humble Beginnings is located at Topaz Building, Kamias Road, Quezon City. it is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Chingu Dachi Cafe+

Looking for a place to get your K-pop and caffeine fix in one go? Look no further, as Chingu Dachi Cafe+ is here! Aside from its extensive menu that includes coffee, milk tea, and fruit tea, among others, Chingu Dachi Cafe+ has a wide selection of K-pop albums and merchandise perfect for any Hallyu fan. The cafe also houses a newly opened photo booth that lets you take those trendy high-angle photos.

Chingu Dachi Cafe+ is located on the second floor of 1655 Piy Margal cor. Don Quijote St., Sampaloc, Manila. It is open daily from 12 pm to 9 pm except Tuesdays.

Cafe Artienda

Cafe Artienda is a newly renovated cafe situated just below Artienda Art Gallery. The cafe is decorated with intricate sculptures to complement the interiors’ cozy vibe. Their menu includes frappes, classic espresso-based drinks, non-coffee beverages, rice meals, pasta, sandwiches, and shaved ice.

If you can’t get enough of the art in the cafe itself, you can head up to the Artienda Art Gallery, which holds even more paintings and sculptures! Staying true to its slogan, Cafe Artienda is definitely “where coffee, culture, and creativity converge.”

Cafe Artienda is located at 100 A. De Legaspi Street, Project 4, Quezon City. It is open daily from 10 am to 11 pm.

11th Cafe

11th Cafe is a cozy coffee shop that serves cold brew coffee, frappes, pour-over beverages, and hot meals. The best part is that it is connected to an art gallery filled with a variety of carefully painted and sculpted art pieces, so if you’ve got a penchant for art and coffee, this cafe is for you!

In the dining area, 11th Cafe also has a small selection of tabletop games to choose from if you’d like to play a quick round after strolling through the art gallery.

11th Cafe is located at No. 8 11th Jamboree, Brgy. Sacred Heart, Diliman, Quezon City. It is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Work of Love Cafe

Work of Love Cafe is a pet-friendly establishment that serves a variety of coffee, hot meals, and desserts made in-house. It is home to various tabletop games that you can play with during your visit, as well as a whole shelf of books to flip through.

Work of Love also holds acoustic nights from to time, perfect for the cafe-goers who prefer to enjoy their coffee over some live music!

The cafe is located at Tri-ax Two Center, San Guillermo, Buting, Pasig City. It is open from Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.

Post Ceremony

Photography and mid-century furniture enthusiasts, this one is for you. Post Ceremony is adorned with eye-catching mid-century furniture and art pieces. As you enjoy your coffee, mocktails, and pastries, you can also take photos for the ‘gram as the cafe doubles as a design studio.

Post Ceremony is located at the Victoria de Morato condominium complex in Quezon City. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm. – Rappler.com