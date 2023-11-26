Give your anik-anik-loving friends these keychains by local artists for Christmas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The average anik-anik lover can never have too many keychains. Even when these adorable attachments add extra weight to their bags or phones, it’s no worry at all if it means getting to express themselves through little trinkets.

This Christmas, boost the serotonin of your trinket-enthusiast loved ones by giving them these keychains made by 10 different local artists. They’ll surely be happy to receive even just one keychain, but they probably wouldn’t complain either if you plan on getting them goods from the whole lineup of artists below.

PLCREATES

Have a friend or family member who loves the thrill of opening Sonny Angel blind boxes? PLCREATES has just the thing for you. Their Tiny Angels blind bag contains a random Sonny Angel-themed acrylic keychain inspired by some of the Kewpie-like baby community’s favorite angels: Pudding, Lop Ear Rabbit, Brian, Bok Choy, Lucky Cat, Strawberry, Orange, and Cherry!

SURPRISE! These are the keychain designs you can get when you buy a Tiny Angels blind bag from PLCREATES. PLCREATES’ Instagram

PLCREATES also boasts an extensive collection of keychains that cover just about every other kind of anik-anik enthusiast out there, from the animal lover to the foodie.

You can score PLCREATES’ keychains through their website, Shopee storefront, or at Sonata’s Love Letter Lounge in Greenhills, San Juan City.

pomelo paints co.

For the sweet lovers and Sanrio fans, pomelo paints co. is the artist you’ll want to flock to. Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, and Keroppi are just some of the adorable characters whose dessert hybrids you can score as keychains.

SANRIO. These acrylic keychains by pomelo paints co. feature some Sanrio characters as desserts. pomelo paints co.

And if you know someone who has long dreamt of having their very own IKEA DJUNGELSKOG but doesn’t have the space for it, why not get them a keychain from pomelo paints co. instead? Its small size allows anyone to carry their favorite giant bear with them wherever they go.

It’s another win for the little cherub community as pomelo paints co. also carries Sonny Angel keychains that come in six well-loved designs!

‘MINE SET!’ pomelo paints co.’s Sonny Angel keychains features Strawberry, Starfish, Black Cat, Lop Ear Rabbit, Sprout, and Lily Bell. pomelo paints co.

These keychains are available on pomelo paints co.’s Shopee storefront, and at Sonata’s Love Letter Lounge and Unbox in Greenhills, San Juan City.

sea.coels

Sea.coels creates plush keychains and handmade clay keychains adorned with colorful, dainty beads. The best part? Each keychain features a different sea creature, so whether it’s starfish, blobfish, seals, sharks, octopuses, or even just simple shells – sea.coels is guaranteed to have something for all your marine-life-enthusiast loved ones.

You can swim your way to sea.coels’ keychains at the Art to Cart Hauliday Party on December 3 at Centris Elements in Quezon City, or by directly messaging them after art conventions on Instagram, where they usually hold leftover sales.

MUMU ART

For your Ghibli and Japanese snack-loving friends, this artist has the perfect keychains that mash these two things together. From Ponyo jumping out of a Cup Noodle and Kiki as the face of Milky Candy, to No Face modeling for Hello Panda and Totoro for matcha KitKat, MUMU ART has it all.

They also have adorable Tamagotchi keychains featuring Mametchi and Lovelin for those looking for a kick of nostalgia!

You can get your hands on their keychains through their Shopee storefront.

Angelazy Doodles

If you know any anik-anik girlie who has ever come across Angelazy Doodles’ iconic characters Chichi, Eggo Boi, and Kwekie, you might want to consider getting them these characters in the form of acrylic keychains.

For the bunny and fruit lovers, Angelazy Doodles also has acrylic keychains that depict our little fluffy friends in adorable fruit costumes. Fun fact: they’re modeled after her own pet bunnies!

Their keychains are available on their website.

MOONZYUZY

In the mood for another surprise? Heal a loved one’s inner child with this artist’s Sylvanian Families acrylic keychain blind bags. MOONZYUZY’s Sylvanian Babies Surprise Acrylic Charm Blind Bags gives you the chance to collect a total of 24 different designs of our beloved childhood animal friends.

You can land one of these cute blind bags by placing an order on their Shopee storefront, their Shopify, or their Etsy shop.

Andy Lam

Putting relatability at the forefront of her work, Andy Lam likely has something that any of your friends can resonate with. Andy has acrylic keychains with elegantly lettered quotes and labels that represent our beloved introverts, those who may have too much on their minds, and even our tummy ache and migraine warriors, to name a few.

INTROVERT. This keychain is perfect for introverts who have run out of social battery. Andy Lam

MIGRAINE AND TUMMY ACHE. Get your hands on these keychains for our tummy ache and migraine warriors. Andy Lam

Andy’s keychains are up for grabs on her Shopee storefront.

STUDIO DONDON

Looking for acrylic keychains that feature characters with unamused faces? STUDIO DONDON is your best bet. This flower is even in full bloom but still has that “meh” expression its emoji counterpart dons.

UNAMUSED. STUDIO DONDON’s unamused flower keychain sits alongside two other cat keychains. STUDIO DONDON

STUDIO DONDON has a mix of original characters alongside select Ghibli and Sanrio characters, so he has you covered for all things kawaii. He also carries a keychain of the Kewpie baby, perfect for our Japanese mayo-loving friends! You might even fancy buying his buff maneki-neko keychain for extra good luck.

OPTIONS. The wide range of STUDIO DONDON acrylic keychains to choose from. STUDIO DONDON

Grab a STUDIO DONDON keychain from his Shopee storefront.

Crumbs of Wonder

If you want to tell any special person in your life how much they mean to you, you might want to get them a keychain from Crumbs of Wonder. Her “Thank you for being here” and “You’re here, that’s the thing” keychains can both serve as constant reminders for our loved ones on how much we appreciate them.

You can even heal the inner child of the special people in your life by getting them Crumbs of Wonder’s cute Snoopy keychain, too!

Her keychains are available for purchase during art conventions. She is set to table at Art to Cart’s Hauliday Party on December 3, and at Paskolta on December 9.

Stranger Tin

Know an anik-anik lover with an appreciation for Japanese culture? Consider surprising them with Stranger Tin’s charms. The artist has various acrylic keychains that feature well-known Japanese symbols of good luck and prosperity, like the omamori, the maneki-neko, and the kitsune mask.

GOOD LUCK AND PROSPERITY. Stranger Tin’s maneki-neko, omamori, and kitsune mask keychains might just be your next good luck charm. Stranger Tin

They also have keychains that depict Japanese dishes and snacks, such as ramen, taiyaki, and strawberry milk! But if animals and insects that aren’t afraid to express their emotions – like the knife-wielding bee and the pabebe duck – seem more up your recipient’s ally, Stranger Tin’s shop is still the place to be.

These keychains even come with small bells to accompany the jangle of a trinket enthusiasts’ keychain collection.

ADORABLE. Whether you’d like a bee that’s ready to fight or a duck that’s the epitome of shy and cute, Stranger Tin has you covered. Stranger Tin

Bag Stranger Tin’s magical and kawaii keychains through their Shopee storefront, their website, or these partner stores. – Rappler.com