Save the date! Art Fair Philippines announces 2023 edition

The art event is making its way back to its home venue at The Link, Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Art Fair Philippines is heading back to its home venue for its upcoming edition, which is set to happen on February 17 to 19, 2023.

According to an announcement posted on the event’s social media on Friday, December 16, Art Fair Philippines is returning to The Link at Ayala Center, Makati.

The 2022 edition was held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens – the event’s first in-person exhibition since 2020. Online activities were also held online.

As of this writing, the lineup of galleries and artists for Art Fair Philippines 2023 has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com