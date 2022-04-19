WAGMI: Art in the Park 2022 includes NFTs for the first time

ART IN THE PARK. The affordable art fair returns with an online edition and live events.

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be included in Art in the Park 2022, set to run online from April 24 to May 1, with a live exhibit at the Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati on April 28.

The affordable art fair, now on its 16th edition, will feature pieces from over 61 galleries, art schools, art spaces, and art collectives, as well as an NFT marketplace. The pieces will be showcased on the Art in the Park website beginning April 24.

Art in the Park will also be presenting a special exhibit focusing on the work of husband and wife artists Rodel Tapaya and Marina Cruz. Nine works by Rodel from his “Chicken Army” collection and 11 pieces by Marina from her “Imprinted Musings” collection will be on view on Art in the Park’s website.

Another special exhibit focuses on the work of Studio 1616, with 15 pieces going on sale on the website and an exhibit called “Reflect Deflect” going live at Jaime Velasquez Park.

Studio 1616 artists include Johanna Helmuth, Yeo Kaa, Jeremae Jumaoas, Jerahmeel Alvarez, Keb Cerda, Dale Erispe, Jayvee David, Jett Osian, Levin Paras, Ciron Señeres, Kiko Urquiola, Gian Miroe, Roy Rosatase, Yani Unsana, and Erick Villaruz.

Art in the Park will also highlight the work of street artist Distort Monsters, whose works will be sold as NFTs. 100 pieces from Distort Monsters’ “Monster Mayhem MegaMash” collection will be available on the fair’s website as giclee prints that contain unique QR codes, allowing buyers to onboard the pieces as NFTs, which they will also own.

Each piece is priced at P9,500, and is sold Blindbox style, with each buyer not knowng which unique print they are getting until it is delivered to them.

Distort Monsters’ online exhibition will be accompanied by a live installation of 10 resin sculptures at the Jaime Velasquez Park. He will also be holding a live mural painting session at 3 pm on April 28, and hold a talk on his “Monster Mayhem MegaMash” project and how it bridges traditional art and NFTs at 5 pm.

Ang Illustrador ng Kabataan (INK) will also be presenting an exhibit at Art in the Park as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The exhibit will showcase 40 pieces from different illustrators, including Juno Abreu, Aldy Aguirre, Fran Alvarez, Jamie Bauza, Benedir Dasig, Jovan De Ocampo, Danielle Florendo, Liza Flores, Tin Javier, Jasmin Lacay, LD Mendoza, Arli Pagaduan, Jonathan Ranola, Mark L. Ruste, Jomike Tejido, and Ige Ochoa Trinidad.

After the Noon records will be playing a DJ set at the live event, and food and drinks will also be available.

For more information, visit Art in the Park’s website or their Facebook page. – Rappler.com