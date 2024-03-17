Boholano Elvin Vitor wins Leonardo da Vinci International Art Prize

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – In another win for Filipino creatives in the international scene, Boholano painter Elvin Vitor is set to receive the world-renowned Leonardo da Vinci International Art Prize on April 14 in Milan, Italy.

Vitor’s winning piece for the contemporary art tilt is a 53×89-inch, hyper-surreal portrait of fellow Boholano artist Pedro Angco, a champion of environmental sustainability and upcycling.

WINNING PIECE. Vitor’s portrait of fellow artist Pedro Angco. From Vitor’s Facebook page

Vitor has suffered from severe myopia – or nearsightedness – since he was a child, leading to his penchant for hyper-realism and bright colors in his art. Vitor also strives to incorporate tidbits of local Boholano culture into his pieces.

The April 14 awarding will be held at Milan’s National Museum of Science and Technology-Leonardo da Vinci, where he will also get to exhibit the prize piece. The work will also be featured in the book Contemporary Celebrity Masters Volume II 2024, alongside works of other contemporary artists, and which also serves as a tribute to master painter Leonardo da Vinci. – Rappler.com