‘BTS x James Jean: Seven Phases Exhibition’ heading to Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrate the “artistry and talent” of K-pop sensation BTS and artist James Jean at the upcoming “BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION”! The artistic collaboration is heading to Manila from October 27 to December 3, and will be at the fourth floor of Building A, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

Join us in Manila as we celebrate the artistry and talent of BTS and James Jean at [HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION.

This unique exhibition will take you on a journey through artistry, creativity, and the world of BTS through the beautiful collaboration… pic.twitter.com/nbmcXZ6xPr — HYBE INSIGHT (@HYBEINSIGHTtwt) October 6, 2023

HYBE INSIGHT announced the news on Twitter on Friday, October 6. The “unique exhibition” is said to take fans on a “journey through artistry, creativity, and the world of BTS” through the beautiful collaboration between the Grammy-nominated K-pop stars and renowned Grammy-nominated visual artist James Jean.

Taipei-born, award-winning American artist Jean first launched his Seven Phases show in May 2021 for the opening of HYBE Insight Museum in Seoul, South Korea. However, due to COVID travel restrictions, “it was difficult for BTS fans from all over the world to see these new paintings inspired by each member of the band,” he said.

The exhibition is back on public display, and is currently stationed at Frankfurt, Germany since June 14. – Rappler.com