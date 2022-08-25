Cartoonist Rene Aranda dies at 66

PHILIPPINE CARTOONIST. Rene Aranda, known for his cartoon editorials in the Philippine Star, died on August 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran cartoonist Rene Aranda died on Wednesday, August 24, his children Kath and Keith announced in a Facebook post.

“We are saddened to give the news of our father’s passing. He joined our creator in his sleep at 03:04 am, August 24, 2022,” they wrote on Wednesday.

Aranda was 66.

Aranda’s longtime employer The Philippine Star also confirmed the news on Thursday, August 25.

In early August, Aranda’s children took to social media to explain the cartoonist’s lack of posts on his fan page and personal account.

“On July 8, 2022, he was rushed to the emergency department and was hospitalized for over two weeks. During his hospital stay, he was diagnosed with lung cancer that has spread to his colon and adrenal gland,” they said.

“Due to the spread and toll that the disease has already taken on his body, he has decided to not undergo further testing and any type of treatment. He is currently receiving comfort care,” they added.

The Philippine Star added that according to Aranda’s partner Lorena, the artist’s “disease progressed so rapidly” in the last month.

Known for his prolific editorials, Aranada illustrated for the magazine Philippine Graphic and Philippine STAR. He was also an active member of the Samahang Kartunista ng Pilipinas and served as the vice president of the Animator’s Association of the Philippines.

Members of the local art community expressed their condolences on social media

