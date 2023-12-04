Rappler columnist Ruben Nepales wins at 16th National A&E Journalism Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

His piece 'Anna de Armas' Blonde ambition — and the ghost of Marilyn Monroe' wins the online film feature, actor-related category

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler entertainment columnist Ruben Nepales was one of the winners at the 16th National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

During the gala on Sunday, December 3 at Los Angeles, California, USA, Nepales was announced the winner for the online film feature, actor-related category.

His winning piece titled Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ ambition — and the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was published by Rappler in September 2022. It provided insights into actress Ana de Armas’ portrayal of the Hollywood figure, Marilyn Monroe, in the film Blonde.

“Nepales’s absorbing feature about the making of the film on legendary Marilyn Monroe includes insightful interviews with actress De Armas and others involved with the film,” one of the judges commented.

Film Feature, actor related – online

Ruben V Nepales, Rappler, “Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ ambition – and the ghost of Marilyn Monroe” @nepalesrubenhttps://t.co/KixKhFoT8L — LA Press Club (@LAPressClub) December 4, 2023

Following the announcement of his win, Nepales took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate.

“What an honor to win in this tough competition category, amid such distinguished fellow nominees. Look Rappler, we are representing in mainstream nationwide American media,” he wrote.

Thank you, @LAPressClub! What an honor to win in this tough competition category, amid such distinguished fellow nominees. Look, @rapplerdotcom, we are representing in mainstream nationwide American media! https://t.co/pH1vvDmUqD — ruben nepales (@nepalesruben) December 4, 2023

Nepales bested Scott Mendelson of The Wrap, Janet Nepales of GMA-7, Seth Abramovitch of The Hollywood Reporter, and Katcy Stephan of Variety in the category. Nepales was also nominated in another category, Entertainment Blog (Organizational), for his Rappler column “Only IN Hollywood.”

In June, Nepales also won four awards at the Southern California Journalism Awards 2023.

RUBEN AND ROGER. Nepales with Roger Corman, who received The Distinguished Storyteller Award for excellence in storytelling outside of journalism (film). Contributed photo

Nepales, who originally hailed from Calasiao, Pangasinan, is an alumnus of the University of Sto. Tomas. He immigrated to the United States in the 1980s and has covered Hollywood entertainment stories since. He also made history as the first Filipino to be elected as a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization responsible for presenting the Golden Globe Awards.

Before his tenure at Rappler in 2020, Nepales enjoyed a 15-year career as a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, with his column “Only IN Hollywood.” He has authored two award-winning books, My Filipino Connection: The Philippines in Hollywood and coffee table book Through a Writer’s Lens. – Rappler.com