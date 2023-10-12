Get drunk on laughs! Comedy Manila to hold 19 stand-up comedy shows for Joketoberfest 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The shows range from hour-long specials by Comedy Manila's veteran comics, to shows with specific themes – dark humor, conyo comedy, all-women/femme, and LGBTQ+

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of local stand-up comedy, rejoice! Production house Comedy Manila is holding its second Joketoberfest, with 19 shows from October 14 to 22.

The shows range from hour-long specials by Comedy Manila’s veteran comics, to features of the group’s best open mic-ers, to shows with specific themes – dark humor, conyo comedy, all-women/femme, and LGBTQ+, among others. Venues are spread out across Metro Manila, and ticket prices average P600.

Details for each show are as follows:

October 14: Red Ollero Live in Alabang

Red Ollero comes home to the South as he makes his first show in Muntinlupa in over five years. Door opens at 7:30 pm. Tickets and more details here.

October 14: Micah Andres in: Mental Hellth

Headliner: Micah Andres. Featuring Andren Bernardo, Alexio Tabafunda, Josel Nicolas, and Aldo Cuervo. Hosted by Issa Villaverde. Show sold out.

October 15: Day Off Online Show

Featuring RJ Acurantes, Jomar Jay, Chanchan Consing, Roger Naldo, Jrald Luces, Steven Sagad, Micoy Castillo, and Richard Tan. Hosted by Muman Reyes. Tickets and more details here.

October 16: Monday Night LOL

Featuring the rising stars of Pinoy Stand Up: Russel Arabis, Raph Baltazar, Ron Dulatre, Jason Gomez, Juan Paulo Mojica, and Richard Tan. Hosted by Emman Lauz. Tickets and more details here.

October 17: Best of Cinema ’76 Open Mic

Featuring Dex Conche, Joey Valdez, John Paulo Aguilera, Joma Labayen, Josh Bañas, Lawrence Vivar, Marvin Tumon, Herman Gacosta, Olan Pantoja, and Pao Sampang. Hosted by Chino Liao. Tickets and more details here.

October 17: Conyo Comedy 3

Headlined by Ryan Puno and Micah Andres. Featuring River Cruz, Joseph Montecillo, Migo Morales, and Pau Katigbak. Hosted by Aldo Cuervo. Tickets and more details here.

October 18: Best of Open Siomaic

Featuring Josel Nicolas, Emil Buenaventura, Steven Sagad, Ese Bautista, Gabs Belen, Emmanuel Jamorabo, and Julio Gatchalian. Hosted by Micah Andres. Tickets and more details here.

October 18: Lady Boses: Women of Power

With Jeannie Laccay, Khaye Asco, Jeleen Cubillas, and Diana Aaron. Featuring Margie de Leon. Hosted by Fran Ayala. Tickets and more details here.

October 19: Dekada: Nonong Ballinan

Nonong Ballinan’s one-hour special. Tickets and more details here.

October 19: GB Labrador: Most Requested Jokes

A stand-up comedy special featuring GB Labrador’s most requested jokes. Tickets and more details here.

October 19: Kampon ng Comedy II

Featuring Ryan Rems, Muman Reyes, Andren Bernardo, Sherwin Buenvenida, Collin Christopher, and Gold Dagal. Tickets and more details here.

October 19: Muntinlu-Fun: Best of Tayo-Tayo Lang Open Mic

Featuring Micoy Castillo, JM Bigol, Joree Santillan, Joma Labayen, JC Miranda, Emil Buenaventura, Robert Labayen, Josh Bañas, Enzo Regondola, Kris Milabo, Angelo Calabing, RA Acuzar, Gab Katipunan, Oliver Oli, and Herman Gacosta. Tickets and more details here.

October 19: Siz the Day: An All-Queer Comedy Show

Stand-up comedy set by: Issa Villaverde, Baus Rufo, Ansis Sy, and Timothy Salomon. Music Improv by: AIIZ. Special Guest: Macoy Dubs. Tickets and more details here.

October 20: The Victor Anastacio Returns to Paper Lantern

Victor Anastacio’s one-hour special. Tickets and more details here.

October 20: Pa’kyut!: James Caraan

James Caraan’s one-hour special. Tickets and more details here.

October 21: Brain Drain World Tour: Dr. Jason Leong

Dr. Jason Leong’s one-hour special. Tickets and more details here.

October 21: Gulong Taba II

Featuring Nathan Mounayer, Chino Liao, Uli Oposa, Jason Gomez, Richie Rey Fernandez, and Arcie Castor. Tickets and more details here.

October 21: Next in Line II

Featuring Alexio Tabafunda, Chanchan Consing, Leland Lim, Rae Mammuad, Mark Llamado, Judd Gregorio, and Arghie Malgapo. Tickets and more details here.

October 22: Witch, Please!

Featuring Kate Hu, Jenna Hudson, Jeannie Laccay, Fran Ayala, Margie de Leon, Issa Villaverde, and Jeleen Cubillas. Hosted by Timothy Salomon. Tickets and more details here.

