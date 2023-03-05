Davao City’s drone lightshow a no-show due to slow internet

An crowd in Davao City waiting for the first-ever 3D drone show on Saturday night is disappointed after the show was canceled due to slow internet.

The drone show was supposed to be part of the Davao Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. Organizers are rescheduling it for the evening of March 5.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – At least 80,000 people trooped to Davao City’s Coastal Road in Bago Aplaya as early as 4 pm on Saturday, March 4, to watch the city’s most awaited event, the 3D Drone Lightshow, which the city government said was the first of its kind in Davao City’s history.

But the people’s excitement turned to disappointment after the event organizer informed them that the drone show would not push through due to technical glitches. The glitches were attributed to the spectators’ use of “data,” or internet connections through their mobile phones, which was said to have slowed down the connections of the drone operators.

Kat Dalisay-Santos, the drone show organizer, told the crowd: “We are asking everyone here at the venue, please turn off your data. Due to the influx of people, as we are at the 80,000 mark attendees, the signal of our drones are being intercepted by the signals of your mobile phones. Signal is at 12%, we need it to be at least 14% to work. Help us give you the best show.”

The drone show was supposed to be part of the Davao Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. Event organizers told the disappointed spectators not to worry as the show was rescheduled for Sunday night, March 5, at the same venue.

Davao City’s famed local musicians, like Spill Harbour, Cerisse, and Nairud, were among the artists that performed in the early part of the show to set the vibe for Saturday’s much-awaited drone event.

Saturday’s show, which was open to the public for free, started at 5 pm. In a public advisory a day before the event, the Davao City government said in a teaser: “What are you waiting for? Experience an all-night celebration of arts and music accompanied by magnificent lineup of artists and performers plus the first time ever 3D Drone Show in Davao City. Bring the most out of the celebration.”

Dalisay-Santos shared that they will be using at least 100 drones emitting different colored lights while performing night formations in sync with the music of the local bands.

The drone show, she said, would be like the drone show at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Tarlac in 2019, which could be viewed from a 10-kilometer radius. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.