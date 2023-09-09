‘Life-like’ dinosaurs arrive in herds at Cebu City mall

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DINOSAUR IN CEBU. One of the dinosaurs at the temporary dinosaur park at the Robinson's Galleria in Cebu City.

CEBU, Philippines – “Life-like and life-size” dinosaurs have arrived in Cebu City, ready to stomp and roar to greet adventurous parents and kids at a temporary dinosaur park in the middle of a mall.

Families can take a tour through a forest dinosaur park called “Dinosaurs Alive,” which is reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, at The Greens, Basement 2 area of Robinson’s Galleria Mall from September 9 to October 8.

At the park, curious minds can learn about the different species of dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus rex – an alpha predator that walked the earth more than 80 million years ago – or take pictures with herbivores like triceratops and its shield-like crown.

FUN EXPERIENCE. Mall goers experience the world of dinosaurs at the Dinosaurs Alive 2023 Philippine Tour. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ/RAPPLER

Bobot Ramos of Live House Productions, one of the chief organizers of the Dinosaurs Alive Philippine Tour, told Rappler in an interview on Friday, September 8, that they plan to bring the dinosaurs around major places all over the Philippines, starting with the Queen City of the South, Cebu.

“The dinosaurs are life-like and life-size. They move, breathe, and roar,” Ramos said.

The organizer explained that the dinosaurs are able to mimic dinosaur-like movements with the help of animatronics or the use of technology, either by use of puppets or a body-like frame, to electronically “animate” three-dimensional characters.

‘LIFE-SIZE’. A Mall-goer tries to reach for a dinosaur on display. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ/RAPPLER

Ramos added that the concept of the park is a forest-like exploration area meant to show families what it’s like to be up-close and personal with the dinosaurs.

Kids can either take pictures while petting the dinosaurs or play in the Fossil Hunt Sandbox area. There are also dinosaur-themed rides and a “Name That Dino” social media contest that adults can participate in to join the fun.

Tickets to the dino park are at P400 per head. Families can also avail of the P2,000 promo (good for five persons plus one free ticket).

Families are encouraged to wear safari-themed costumes at the park. – Rappler.com