‘Disney on Ice’ is coming back to Manila this December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Disney on Ice is set to return to Manila just in time for its celebration of "100 years of wonder!"

MANILA, Philippines – Beloved ice show Disney on Ice is making its magical return to the SM Mall of Asia just in time for the holiday season. The venue’s official Facebook page announced the news on Wednesday, September 27.

The touring act last held shows in the country back in 2019, bringing Disney’s newer characters like Moana and Coco’s Miguel to life. The show also brought characters from the films Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, and Cinderella along for the ride.

This December 22 to January 7, 2024, Disney on Ice will be returning with the classics as the company celebrates “100 Years of Wonder.”

Along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck, the show’s official poster tells us that kids and kids-at-heart can also look forward to meeting fan favorites from Aladdin, Frozen, as well as the Toy Story film series.

Tickets will be sold through SM Tickets’ official website and physical outlets. The date for the general sale of tickets and ticket prices is yet to be released.

Disney on Ice is a touring ice show produced by Feld Entertainment that has been running since 1981. The production features professional ice skaters as they portray the entertainment company’s catalog of widely adored characters and franchises. Its “100 Years of Wonder” edition will first make its way to the UK in November before the production arrives in Manila. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.