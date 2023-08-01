Drag artist Pura Luka Vega sued over ‘Ama Namin’ video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Drag artist Pura Luka Vega has been accused of allegedly violating Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code by group composed of Christian leaders who filed the complaint against them on Monday, July 31.

The accusations stemmed from a controversial video where they performed a remixed version of “Ama Namin,” the Christian prayer attributed to Jesus Christ in the Bible. The drag artist – who rose to fame after appearing on the reality show Drag Den Philippines – was dressed as Jesus Christ in the video.

The video was posted by Pura on X (formerly Twitter), where it sparked uproar among Christians while also creating a discussion on freedom of expression and the relationship of the LGBTQ+ community with Christian churches.

The video has since been deleted, though Pura, responding to the backlash, tweeted on July 13: “I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive, or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t tell me how I practice my faith or how I do my drag. That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights.”

According to a report by Inquirer, the complaint was filed by the Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM) president Bishop Leo Alconga, Pastor Romie Suela, and Pastor Mars Rodriguez.

Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code penalizes “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows. Based on the latest amendment under Republic Act 10951, violators could face prision mayor, and/or fined from P20,000 to P200,000.

As of this writing, Pura Luka Vega has yet to address the complaints publicly. – Rappler.com