May the 4th be with you! PH fans converge for LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Day Celebration

The Force united fans in celebrating 25 years of LEGO's iconic franchise, which unveiled an exciting new 2024 Star Wars collection

MANILA, Philippines – The Force was strong at Shangri-La Plaza’s Grand Atrium in Mandaluyong on Saturday, May 4, as Star Wars fans celebrated 25 years of LEGO bringing the iconic franchise to life in brick form.

The massive LEGO Star Wars Day event transported attendees to a galaxy far, far away with 16 immersive, glass-encased displays, a play area for the young ones, and a dedicated retail zone.

The main attraction was undoubtedly the parade of beloved Star Wars characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. Fifteen minutes before the parade kick-off at 3 pm, organizers asked the sea of fans to clear an aisle, building anticipation. When the costumed heroes and villains emerged, the crowd erupted in cheers.

At the center of the venue loomed an imposing Darth Vader throne, instantly becoming the prime backdrop for photo-ops. Surrounding it were striking pixelated murals of beloved characters made of thousands of LEGO bricks. The festive atmosphere was amplified by fans decked out in elaborate costumes, wielding lightsaber toys, and donning Darth Vader helmets.

After the parade, organizers took the stage to commemorate the 25-year milestone of LEGO Star Wars‘ inception and thanked guests and sponsors. They then engaged the crowd in a spirited Star Wars trivia game, putting fans’ knowledge to the test.

The characters stuck around after the trivia to pose for photos with their adoring fans. To cap off the galactic celebration, LEGO announced the launch of a new 2024 Star Wars collection that fans can soon get their hands on. Limited-time promos await at LEGO Certified Stores in Alabang Town Center, BGC, TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, and UP Town Center, as well as leading toy stores and official LEGO online shops.

For one unforgettable day, Star Wars fandom reigned supreme in the metro as fans of all ages experienced the magic of the iconic franchise brought to life through the timeless artistry of LEGO.

Happy 25 years, LEGO Star Wars! – with additional reports from Patty Bufi/Rappler.com

Patty Bufi is a Rappler intern.