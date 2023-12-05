LOOK: 6 Filipinos bag Finalist, Honorable Mention titles in Worldwide PhotoWalk 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two Filipino photographers make it to the list of Top 10 Finalists, while four other Filipinos are recognized as Honorable Mentions

MANILA, Philippines – Six photographers across different provinces in the Philippines earned recognition at the 2023 Worldwide PhotoWalk organized by Scott Kelby, placing among the Top 10 Finalists and the Honorable Mentions.

Surigao’s Justin Baje and Naga’s James Nico Gallardo managed to land spots in the list of Top 10 Finalists for the PhotoWalk.

The shot of Justin Baje from Surigao makes it to the list of Top 10 Finalists for this year’s PhotoWalk. Scott Kelby

James Nico Gallardo of Naga also makes it to the 2023 PhotoWalk’s Top 10 Finalists list with this photo. Scott Kelby

Meanwhile, a total of four Filipino photographers were also named Honorable Mentions alongside 15 other photographers from different countries around the world.

Jonathan Samonte of Catarman, Reynante Opada of Cebu City, Jeremy Sandel of Guiguinto, and Nash Jamrec Dioquino of Sorsogon received special recognition from Kelby – the annual PhotoWalk’s organizer – despite not receiving the top prize in the end.

CATARMAN. Jonathan Samonte represents Catarman as he is named Honorable Mention in the 2023 Worldwide PhotoWalk. Scott Kelby

CEBU CITY. Cebu City’s Reynante Opada captures two kids jumping and playing in a body of water. Scott Kelby

GUIGUINTO. Jeremy Sandel brings pride to Guiguinto with his photo that earned a spot in the Honorable Mention pool for the 2023 Worldwide PhotoWalk. Scott Kelby

Dioquino, the youngest of the group, is a 17-year-old Accountancy, Business, and Management senior high school student at the Barcelona National Comprehensive High School.

YOUNG TALENT. Nash Jamrec Dioquino of Sorsogon is one of the four Filipinos recognized as Honorable Mentions in the 2023 Worldwide PhotoWalk. Kurit-Lagting

His attention-grabbing photo titled Lambat: Weaving Dreams through the Fisher Men’s Grasp, pays homage to the fishermen who work tirelessly to weave fishing nets or lambat.

LAMBAT. Dioquino’s photo depicts a fisherman weaving fishing nets, also known as lambat. Kurit-Lagting

“Participating in the local photowalk organized by Kurit-Lagting and CAP Bicol was an incredible journey. The vibrant scenes of Sorsogon City provided an inspiring backdrop, and being recognized globally as one of the Honorable Mentions is truly humbling. It reinforces the belief that every image has a story, and photography is a powerful medium for storytelling,” Nash said.

Ivonne Vidana from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, won the Grand Prize.

American photographer and author Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photowalk is an annual event that photography enthusiasts of all skill levels from all around the world anticipate to capture photos that put humanity at the center. – Rappler.com