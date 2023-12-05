LOOK: 6 Filipinos bag Finalist, Honorable Mention titles in Worldwide PhotoWalk 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Six photographers across different provinces in the Philippines earned recognition at the 2023 Worldwide PhotoWalk organized by Scott Kelby, placing among the Top 10 Finalists and the Honorable Mentions.
Surigao’s Justin Baje and Naga’s James Nico Gallardo managed to land spots in the list of Top 10 Finalists for the PhotoWalk.
Meanwhile, a total of four Filipino photographers were also named Honorable Mentions alongside 15 other photographers from different countries around the world.
Jonathan Samonte of Catarman, Reynante Opada of Cebu City, Jeremy Sandel of Guiguinto, and Nash Jamrec Dioquino of Sorsogon received special recognition from Kelby – the annual PhotoWalk’s organizer – despite not receiving the top prize in the end.
Dioquino, the youngest of the group, is a 17-year-old Accountancy, Business, and Management senior high school student at the Barcelona National Comprehensive High School.
His attention-grabbing photo titled Lambat: Weaving Dreams through the Fisher Men’s Grasp, pays homage to the fishermen who work tirelessly to weave fishing nets or lambat.
“Participating in the local photowalk organized by Kurit-Lagting and CAP Bicol was an incredible journey. The vibrant scenes of Sorsogon City provided an inspiring backdrop, and being recognized globally as one of the Honorable Mentions is truly humbling. It reinforces the belief that every image has a story, and photography is a powerful medium for storytelling,” Nash said.
Ivonne Vidana from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, won the Grand Prize.
American photographer and author Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photowalk is an annual event that photography enthusiasts of all skill levels from all around the world anticipate to capture photos that put humanity at the center. – Rappler.com
