Hong Kong Disneyland opens auditions for character performers, vocalists in PH

In-person auditions for Face/Show characters are happening on December 3, while auditions for vocalists will take place on December 4

MANILA, Philippines – Ever dreamt of being a princess or a superhero? You now have the chance to bring your favorite Disney characters to life and bring joy to the happiest place on Earth! Hong Kong Disneyland will be holding in-person auditions for character performers and vocalists in the Philippines.

Recruitment agency Archangel Global Solutions, Inc. through the Philippine Auditions for Overseas Placement Facebook recently announced the schedule for the auditions in the Philippines.

“If you’ve got the talent and the passion to be part of the enchanting world of Hong Kong Disneyland, this is your moment to shine,” they captioned the post.

Character Performers, or also called Face Characters (lookalikes) and Show Characters, will portray Disney characters from specific animated films. The audition for Face/Show Characters is set for Sunday, December 3, starting 9 am, at Steps Dance Studio in Poblacion, Makati City.

Those interested in auditioning for Character Performers should prepare a short movement combination and wear comfortable attire. Note that they might also be asked to read materials that will be given during the audition.

Meanwhile, vocalists at Hong Kong Disneyland will be performing a variety of musical styles in both indoor and outdoor locations. The audition for experienced vocalists will take place on Monday, December 4, starting 9 am, at the Steps Dance Studio in Poblacion, Makati City.

Those interested in auditioning for vocalists should prepare to sing at least two songs, one of which should be upbeat and happy, and bring their sheet music for the accompanist to use. Shortlisted applicants may also be asked to stay and learn a song for additional evaluation by the casting director.

Interested applicants, whether for Character Performers or vocalists, should be at least 21 years of age and willing to relocate to Hong Kong for the duration of their contract. During the audition day, auditionees should bring three copies of their current headshot and updated CV/resume. The full audition guidelines can be found here.

Applicants can send their curriculum vitae and photo to disneyauditions@my-archangel.com to receive a pre-enlistment confirmation via email. According to Archangel Global Solutions, pre-registration is preferred and will be prioritized.

Although the audition is open for walk-in applicants, they’ll only be entertained after all pre-registered candidates have finished auditioning. – Rappler.com