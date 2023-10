London exhibition celebrates 100 years of Disney

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: The water tower at The Walt Disney Co., featuring the character Mickey Mouse, is seen behind a silhouette of mouse ears on the fencing surrounding the company's headquarters in Burbank, California, February 7, 2011.

'Disney 100: The Exhibition' features art, props, and costumes from the Walt Disney archives such as Mickey Mouse sketches to Cinderella's glass slipper

LONDON, United Kingdom – From Mickey Mouse sketches to Cinderella’s glass slipper, a new exhibition opening in London on Friday, October 13 celebrates 100 years of the magical world of Disney.

The Walt Disney Archives has selected an array of art, props, and costumes featured in classic animations such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Jungle Book as well as more recent live-action productions like Cruella and Beauty and the Beast.

More than 250 items are on display at Disney 100: The Exhibition, which begins with an introduction to animator and producer Walt Disney and his character, Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse.

Throughout the exhibition’s 10 galleries, visitors can look at props including the carousel horse used by Dick van Dyke in Mary Poppins to production models of characters Lumiere and Cogsworth from the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Also featured are sketches and interactive stations, and items from Marvel, Pixar, and the Star Wars films, now part of the Disney conglomerate.

“Most people’s first experience of being in a movie theater is usually a Disney movie and that connects us all in, in a huge, huge way,” animator and director Eric Goldberg told Reuters at a press preview of the exhibition on Thursday.

“These characters can remain true and universal for decades,” said Goldberg, who has worked on various Disney characters starting with the Genie in the 1992 animated feature Aladdin.

Bret Iwan, who has voiced the character of Mickey Mouse since 2009, sees no threat of being replaced by artificial intelligence. “Mickey requires such a warmth that I haven’t really taken the time to be bothered by it,” he said.

The exhibition at London’s ExCel, of which another version will open in Chicago next month, runs as The Walt Disney Company marks 100 years since its founding, considered to be when Walt and his brother Roy Disney signed a contract with New York cartoon distributor Margaret Winkler on October 16, 1923. – Rappler.com