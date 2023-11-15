IN PHOTOS: Ayala Triangle Gardens’ Festival of Lights 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Christmas season is in full swing – and the Ayala Triangle Gardens’ Festival of Lights is here to welcome the holiday rush.

On Tuesday, November 14, the beloved Makati Christmas tradition returned for its 15th year with the theme “Christmas Nights with Countless Lights.”

Rob Reyes/Rappler

According to a post by Make it Makati, this year’s show will feature three light-and-sound musical medleys — a Filipino medley of beloved Christmas tracks, big band-style renditions of familiar carols, and K-pop beats.

Kids (and kids at heart) can also have fun playing with animated elements, including animal images, through the festival’s courtyard floor projections.

For this year, they also launched the Wish Upon A Light activity, wherein visitors can write their wishes through an interactive screen that converts into a wishing pond. Their wishes will then be projected onto a wall in the middle of the greens.

The show runs every 6 pm to 10 pm until January 14, 2024 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. Entrance is free. – Rappler.com