‘Art’ you ready? Likhang Habi Market Fair returning in October

Expect the best of Filipino craftsmanship here – from handwoven textiles to handcrafted shoes, clothes, jewelry, and home decor!

MANILA, Philippines – Immerse yourself in a “World of Woven Wonders” at Likhang Habi Market Fair, running from October 13 to 15 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City!

The artisanal craft fair organized by HABI: Philippine Textile Council returns on its 13th year with 72 brands from all over the Philippines, from NCR to Mimaropa to Davao. Guests can expect handwoven and handcrafted products showcasing Filipino skill and craftsmanship at their best – from textiles to sustainable shoes to limited edition bags, home decor, jewelry, and more.

BALUD CRAFTS. A traditional handwoven outfit. Courtesy of HABI

Brands like Cariñosa, Filip + Inna, The Manila Collectible Co., Abre Linea, DITTA SANDICO, EN Barong Filipinio, Idyllic Summers, Ifugao Ikat, Kalinga Weaving, Kaya Mana, TAGPI, and Wear Your Culture will be there, as well as exhibitors from Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Aside from established vendors, guests will also be able to discover up-and-comers in the crafts and textiles industry.

MILVIDAS CHRISTMAS BALLS. Crochet balls in different colors used as decor. Courtesy of HABI

The local art scene will also be represented, as the fair will feature installations by Paul Jaytana, a local multimedia artist. It will also showcase submissions to the Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving and the Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca competitions. These competitions recognize the finest local weavers who work with piña and abaca fabrics. The winners for each competition will be announced on October 13 and 14, respectively.

CAMISA AMANA. Model is wearing the Inday top. Photo courtesy of HABI

HABI: Philippine Textile Council is a non-governmental organization committed to highlighting the value of local craftsmanship since 2009. They said that this year’s edition will “be bigger and better than ever before.”

CRAFTED PILIPINAS: T’boli Abaca Ikat Pillows. Photo courtesy of HABI

The organization states that they are “tasked to preserve, promote, and enhance Philippine textiles through education, communication, and research using public and private resources.”

They held the first Likhang Habi Market Fair in 2010. Last year, it was also held at Glorietta from October 14 to 16, and it was the first on-site fair since the pandemic. – Rappler.com