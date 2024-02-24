London museum seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The V&A Museum in London is calling Swifties to apply for the role of 'Taylor Swift superfan adviser' to help its teams learn more about niche subjects and cultural trends

LONDON, United Kingdom – Calling all Taylor Swift superfans: your dream job has just been posted.

Britain’s V&A museum is looking for a Taylor Swift superfan adviser, one of several advisory roles it is creating to help its curating teams learn more about niche subjects and cultural trends.

The London museum said on Friday, February 23 it wanted to speak with UK-based “Swifties” ahead of the US music star’s upcoming European tour as it seeks “insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets, and Taylor Swift memorabilia”.

Swift’s fans are known for swapping friendship bracelets while attending her concerts.

Other superfan adviser roles the museum is advertising include positions for lovers of emojis and items such as Crocs shoes, and they are listed as part time, zero hour contract jobs on its website. It has already appointed fans of LEGO, Pokemon, and Toby Jugs in similar roles.

As part of the job, successful candidates will meet with the museum’s curatorial team to share their knowledge.

The museum said the roles were “part of a drive to complement further the vast curatorial knowledge within the museum’s walls and bring in grassroots expertise in highly specific cultural niches”. – Rappler.com