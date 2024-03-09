Manga artists, game creators, pay tribute to late ‘Dragon Ball Z’ creator Akira Toriyama

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The creators of several popular mangas and video games paid tribute to the late Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama, who died on March 1 at the age of 68.
Bird Studio broke the news of his passing on Friday, March 8.
One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda looked back on some of his fondest memories with his “hero” Toriyama, as well as the contributions the Dragon Ball Z creator has made to manga as a whole.
“He is one of the people who took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read manga…. For manga artists of my generation who have stood on the same stage, the closer I got to Toriyama’s works, the more that I realized that they had a greater presence,” he wrote.
Naruto’s creator Masashi Kishimoto also issued a statement mourning Toriyama’s death, sharing how the late manga creator inspired him to pursue a career in manga.
“I was able to find new fun by following my teacher. My teacher has always been my guide. I admired it…. For me, he was the god of salvation and the god of manga,” he said.
Many other creators and artists paid tribute to the inspiring artist and the global influence of his work, such as Dragon Ball Z animator Masaki Sato, who wrote on X that he is “proud to have been involved” in the animation of Akira Toriyama-sensei’s creation.
Fellow animator Naotoshi Shida also shared that he learned a lot from being involved in the animation
staff.
“I just can’t accept it,” Vagabond and Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue wrote on X.
Voice actors also expressed grief, such as Vegeta’s voice actor Ryo Horikawa and Picolo’s voice actor Toshio Furukawa.
The author of Dragon Ball spin-off manga Toyotarou said that he drew manga because he “wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei.”
Final Fantasy’s Hironobu Sakaguchi shared that the late manga artist taught him “what it means to be a ‘professional’ and what ‘work’ is” and that he deeply respected him.
Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii shared that he is still in “overwhelming disbelief” over Toriyama’s death. He recalled when he first met the illustrator while writing for Shonen Jump.
Japanese abstract and realism artist Yukimasa Ida thanked “the legend” for bringing so much happiness to the world through the power of his inspiration.
“The celluloid pictures you gave me are my treasures,” Ida wrote.
