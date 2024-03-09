Manga artists, game creators, pay tribute to late ‘Dragon Ball Z’ creator Akira Toriyama

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'One Piece' creator Eiichiro Oda, 'Naruto' creator Masashi Kishimoto, and other artists and voice actors honor one of their greatest heroes

MANILA, Philippines – The creators of several popular mangas and video games paid tribute to the late Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama, who died on March 1 at the age of 68.

Bird Studio broke the news of his passing on Friday, March 8.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda looked back on some of his fondest memories with his “hero” Toriyama, as well as the contributions the Dragon Ball Z creator has made to manga as a whole.

“He is one of the people who took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read manga…. For manga artists of my generation who have stood on the same stage, the closer I got to Toriyama’s works, the more that I realized that they had a greater presence,” he wrote.

Creators of 'ONE PIECE', Eiichiro Oda, and 'NARUTO', Masashi Kishimoto both release responses upon learning of Akira Toriyama's passing:



Oda,

"It is too early.

The hole is too big. Sadness washes over me when I think that I will never see him again. I have admired him so much… pic.twitter.com/nCpCa8ndJG — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 8, 2024

Naruto’s creator Masashi Kishimoto also issued a statement mourning Toriyama’s death, sharing how the late manga creator inspired him to pursue a career in manga.

“I was able to find new fun by following my teacher. My teacher has always been my guide. I admired it…. For me, he was the god of salvation and the god of manga,” he said.

Many other creators and artists paid tribute to the inspiring artist and the global influence of his work, such as Dragon Ball Z animator Masaki Sato, who wrote on X that he is “proud to have been involved” in the animation of Akira Toriyama-sensei’s creation.

DRAGON BALL animator Masaki Sato reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"I am proud to have been involved in the animation of Akira Toriyama-sensei's Dragon Ball.

I pray from the bottom of my heart that he may rest in peace." https://t.co/dxMqrYLyVU — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024



Fellow animator Naotoshi Shida also shared that he learned a lot from being involved in the animation

staff.

Dragon Ball animator, Naotoshi Shida reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"It's too sad…it's too soon and I'm speechless.

I learned a lot from Toriyama-san's manga and being involved in the animation staff.

The illustrations in Dragon Ball Volume 13 are my favorite and contain… https://t.co/cLtByQnNdp — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024

“I just can’t accept it,” Vagabond and Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue wrote on X.

Vagabond and SLAM DUNK creator, Takehiko Inoue reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"I just can't accept it.



Thank you, Toriyama-sensei." https://t.co/66WArrcG4S pic.twitter.com/pLVAXOh69h — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024

Voice actors also expressed grief, such as Vegeta’s voice actor Ryo Horikawa and Picolo’s voice actor Toshio Furukawa.

Ryo Horikawa, the voice of Vegeta, reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"It was a bolt out of the blue, and even now I am filled with disbelief.

The series had just begun a new journey.

The story was supposed to be more and more thrilling and exciting.

It is too sudden.

It is a pity.… https://t.co/22Vjhbu4EO pic.twitter.com/ffQXuxKeTG — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024

Toshio Furukawa, the voice of Piccolo, reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"The manager brought the news of Akira Toriyama's passing, saying,

'Mako-san has been informed already, now I would like to inform Toshio-san of his passing…'



The first thing that came to my mind was, 'How… https://t.co/K49lnKCpNH pic.twitter.com/5DHuc69JMY — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024

The author of Dragon Ball spin-off manga Toyotarou said that he drew manga because he “wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei.”

Toyotarou comments on Toriyama's passing.



"I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. It was my everything." https://t.co/mkOt3l2IcS — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 8, 2024

Final Fantasy’s Hironobu Sakaguchi shared that the late manga artist taught him “what it means to be a ‘professional’ and what ‘work’ is” and that he deeply respected him.

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii shared that he is still in “overwhelming disbelief” over Toriyama’s death. He recalled when he first met the illustrator while writing for Shonen Jump.

Japanese abstract and realism artist Yukimasa Ida thanked “the legend” for bringing so much happiness to the world through the power of his inspiration.

“The celluloid pictures you gave me are my treasures,” Ida wrote.

– Rappler.com