App for komiks platform Penlab to cease operations

Founder and editor-in-chief Bernie Mercado assures readers that Penlab itself won't be going anywhere

MANILA, Philippines – Penlab’s app will be ceasing operations soon, the online Pinoy komiks platform announced on Tuesday, November 21.

Samahan niyo kami sa susunod na kabanata! pic.twitter.com/gMOWHcRP3m — penlab.ink (@penlab_ink) November 21, 2023

Penlab launched its app in 2022 after running their website since 2020.

“I’m saddened to say that the Penlab app will be ceasing operations soon. This was a difficult choice for us, but in these struggling times, we will be focusing our resources on publishing and supporting the creators we can while going back to the original Penlab.ink archive,” Bernie Mercado, Penlab’s founder and editor-in-chief, wrote.

Mercado assured readers that Penlab itself will continue operations despite the adjustments that will need to be made with the way Pinoy komiks is being consumed on the platform.

Given these changes, the komiks creators who have regularly been uploading their work on the app will be given shared access to Penlab’s online storage, where they will then be able to upload the master files of their work.

“Once we’ve made the move to Penlab.ink, we will be able to start re-uploading all the komiks…. Unfortunately, some of the view data may be lost in translation, but we’re trying to figure out how to migrate all of them,” Mercado continued.

He also asked everyone for their patience and understanding as Penlab’s editorial team consists of just one person.

“While one chapter of our story is ending, Penlab will continue to operate as a platform and a space for you to showcase your komiks to the world, albeit without the features we would have liked to give you,” Mercado added.

Mercado shared that people can continue to support Penlab’s operations by telling other readers about them, encouraging the komikeros on Penlab to keep creating, and buying their books on Shopee or the events they participate in.

“Penlab started as a dream and will keep pushing on as a dream. One komik to show to our people and to the world at a time, one book at a time,” Mercado ended.

Further details on the app’s closure have yet to be disclosed.

Penlab is a platform where Filipino komikeros can share their creations for readers to enjoy. While Penlab’s reader base primarily consumed komiks through the app since its launch, Penlab will now be reverting its operations back to their website. – Rappler.com