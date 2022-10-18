IN PHOTOS: Kidlat Tahimik’s ‘INDIO-GENIUS’ exhibit at the National Museum of Anthropology

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik tours the media during a preview of his exhibition "Indio-Genius: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural" at the National Museum of Anthropology in Manila on October 17, 2022. This exhibition, similar to his films, revolves around the war on culture. It is an accumulation of his previous works and objects collected through the years. He used organic materials, such as wood from trees that have fallen due to typhoons, found objects, rocks and stones, shells, and dried palm leaves. It will be open to the public on October 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – National artist Eric Oteyza de Guia, commonly referred to as Kidlat Tahimik, on Monday, October 17, gave the media a preview of his exhibit titled “INDIO-GENIUS: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural” at the National Museum of Anthropology.

The exhibition revolves around similar themes of neocolonialism and war against local culture, which feature pieces that are included in some of his previous works and objects that he has collected through the years.

Many of the installations are meant to illustrate the cultural struggles and aspirations of the Filipino people over the last 500 years. Kidlat Tahimik also used a unique selection of materials, including found objects, shells, dried palm trees, stones, and even wood from typhoon-stricken trees.

In a Facebook post, the National Museum of the Philippines shared a snippet of the installation of the exhibit. “Makikita sa video na ito ang isa sa mga naglalakihang installation na nagpapakitang-gilas sa henyong nananalaytay sa dugong Pilipino. Samahan niyo kaming mamangha sa mga Kataas-taasang Kaalamang Katutubong hatid ng mga obra maestra ni Kidlat Tahimik,” they wrote.

(You’ll see one of the largest art installations that showcase the artistry of the Filipino people. Join us in witnessing this masterpiece by Kidlat Tahimik.)

The “INDIO-GENIUS: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural” exhibit will be open to the public starting October 22

Eric Oteyza de Guia is a filmmaker and actor whose works are associated with the “Third Cinema” movement characterized by critiques of neocolonialism. For the past few years, De Guia has been active as an installation artist focusing on similar themes of recognizing one’s roots. – Rappler.com