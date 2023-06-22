IN PHOTOS: Komiket Pride celebrates diversity and creativity

The colorful gathering at Ayala the 30th showcases the intersection of comics, art, and LGBTQ+ culture

MANILA, Philippines – Art market Komiket Pride, held from June 16 to 18 at Ayala the 30th, Pasig City, showcased the talents of over 200 local creatives – comic artists, visual artists, and even K-pop enthusiasts – as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

Under the collection #AklatParaSaAccla (Books for the Gays), titles by comics publisher Penlab such as Careless Confidential, Ang Jowa Kong Crosswise, and Makatas captured the attention of visitors with their queer and sapphic storylines.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

Also among the releases was Sol Dalusung and The Nameless Hero by Tidal Bronze, a comic featuring a gay archaeologist and a demigod who uses her immortality to aid in the research of Philippine history.

Not limited to the world of comics, Komiket Pride also showcased art prints and works featuring K-pop artists and BL (Boys’ Love) actors.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

KRVStudio, known for their stickers and prints featuring K-pop icons like TWICE, Red Velvet, and BTS, as well as BL actors such as Bright and Win, celebrated the intersection of pop culture and queer representation.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

There were also LGBTQ+-themed stickers, statement shirts, charms, art prints, keychains, tote bags, and button pins.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

Children’s books, handmade crochet items, and even ceramic mugs were also being sold.

Also available were on-the-spot art commissions. Visual artist Patmai, for instance, allowed attendees to witness her creative process first-hand as she made personalized artworks.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

A key highlight of Komiket Pride was the series of talks featuring comic and visual artists.

Photo by Jacob Maquiling/Rappler

Tsambi Tsambulero and Levi Sabarre, the creators of Dante, Damian, and Pascal the Pusang Kalye, took the stage to share their insights and the inspiration behind their work.

‘ANG JOWA KONG CROSSWISE’ author and illustrator Tsambi Tsambolero joins us at #KOMIKSCREATOR Q&A!



Started making komiks in 2020, Tsambi talks about his journey on making the hit webcomic turned novel. Find him at Table 61 and #SupportLocalCreators now! Entrance is free. pic.twitter.com/SrThN2BK9p — KOMIKET (@KomiketPH) June 18, 2023

The event also provided a platform for discussions on queer voices and stories. Penlab hosted a discussion on the representation of queer voices within the comic book industry.

Looking ahead, Komiket has plans to expand its reach to other cities, with upcoming editions scheduled for Iloilo and Bacolod. – Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.