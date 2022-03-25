IN PHOTOS: NY exhibition showcases over 600 ‘Star Wars’ collectable items

'Star Wars: The Fans Strike Back' exhibit is made 'by the fans, for the fans' and features life-size figures, sculptures, costumes, and more from the films

The Star Wars universe has come to New York City in an exhibition “by the fans, for the fans” of the hugely successful sci-fi saga.

A person walks amongst displays at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Fans Strike Back in Manhattan features over 600 Star Wars collectable items, including life-size figures, models, sculptures, figurines, photos, posters, and costumes from the films.

A television camera operator films displays at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

“The name of the exhibit is ‘The Fans Strike Back’ and it features fan art made by fans for fans,” said John Zaller, executive producer of Exhibition Hub, which is behind the exhibit.

An attendee records a display of AT-AT walkers at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

For many, the attraction of Star Wars is “the deep mythology that spans across all of these stories,” said Zaller.

A television camera operator films a bust of Darth Vader at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

“You have your classic set-ups between the hero and the villain, between good and evil. And you’ve always got your underdog who somehow finds a way. We all find ourselves in that place in our lives where we wonder which path we’re going to choose, so the stories are very relatable.”

A person takes a selfie with a life-size figure of C-3PO at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The exhibition “is really an exhibition that celebrates the fans themselves and their love of this genre,” Zaller added.

A person takes a selfie with a life-size figure of Darth Vader at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Fans Strike Back will run through June. – Rappler.com