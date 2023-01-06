LOOK: Precious Paula Nicole slays pink runway at DragCon UK

PRECIOUS PAULA NICOLE. The 'Drag Race Philippines' winner is in London for DragCon UK.

The 'Drag Race Philippines' winner reps the Philippines at the drag event in London

MANILA, Philippines – Drag Race Philippines’ first-ever winner Precious Paula Nicole carried the country on her butterfly-sleeved shoulders as she walked the pink runway at RuPaul’s DragCon UK, which kicked-off in London on January 6.

Precious shared a video of the runway on Instagram on January 6. In it, we can see her walking the runway along with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars from all over the world, including past winners Jinkx Monsoon, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, and more.

Precious also did a walkthrough of the event, where RuPaul himself could be seen giving the queens a pep talk. She also gave us a glimpse of her fellow Drag Race Philippines queens Prince and Corazon, who are sharing a booth at the event.

As for Precious’ booth – the drag superstar brought carinderia realness to London, lining her booth with linoleum floors, and two giant signboards that read “Pr3ciou5 Store” – just like a typical Filipino carinderia or eatery.

The booth was also decorated with logos of popular Filipino brands – with the names replaced to read “Precious,” “Delicious,” “Ambitious” and “Drag Race Superstar.”

Not forgetting Precious’ Divine Divas sisters Brigiding and Viñas Deluxe, the booth also features a poster of their trio by the entrance.

DragCon UK brings together drag artists from various franchises of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with RuPaul himself making an appearance. The event runs at the ExCel London until January 8. – Rappler.com