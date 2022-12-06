Rappler columnist wins in US’ 15th National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards

WINNER. Ruben Nepales bags two prizes at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler entertainment columnist Ruben Nepales won two awards at the US’ 15th National Arts and Journalism Awards, on December 5, Monday (Philippine time).

Ruben, who writes the Rappler column Only IN Hollywood, won third prize in the Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group, Tied to an Organization category for his column.

He was awarded in the category alongside reporters from major Hollywood outlets, such as The Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

“This recognition inspires me – a Filipino journalist in Hollywood – to continue representing,” he said.

At the same time, Ruben won third prize in the Diversity in the Film Industry category for his story, “Asian Actresses Struggled with Racism, Prejudice to Pave Way for Next Generations,” published on the Golden Globes website.

The same category saw reporters from Variety and TheWrap taking home prizes.

“Writing and researching for this piece made me appreciate even more the pioneering Asian actresses in Hollywood, including Elena Jurado Wingate, a Filipina who was already appearing in films as early as the 1920s. But these trailblazing Asian actresses, from Anna May Wong to Tsuru Aoki, had to endure a lot to pave the way for the next generations,” he said.

Founded in 2008, the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards is given by the Los Angeles Press Club.

It recognizes the best in entertainment reporters and editors, and film, TV, and theater critics based in the United States. – Rappler.com