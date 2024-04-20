Rappler Talk Entertainment: The KoolPals on the Filipino stand-up comedy scene

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler sits down with The KoolPals ahead of their fifth anniversary show to chat about their podcast, how each of them got into comedy, and why they think its gotten so popular among Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – What happens when you put stand-up comedians together in a room? They make a podcast! The KoolPals began recording their comedy podcast in 2019, and have only grown their community of listeners more by the year.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, The KoolPals members GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Ryan Rems, and Muman Reyes sit down with Rappler entertainment reporter Juno Reyes to talk about how their podcast came to be, how each of them got into stand-up comedy, why they think its gotten so popular among Filipinos, and what attendees can expect from their upcoming 5th anniversary show.

Watch this episode here on Saturday, April 20, 6 pm, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook page and YouTube channel! – Rappler.com