LOOK: October Heritage Walks to feature 4 areas in Manila 

Feeling the need to get more in touch with your culture? Cultural heritage organization Renacimiento Manila has announced the schedule of its October Heritage Walks.

In observing Museums and Galleries month, the project aims to provide an on-the-ground experience in four areas across four days: the city of Intramuros on October 15, Plaza Lawton and Calle Arroceros on October 22, Binondo on October 23, and Calle Hidalgo in Quiapo on October 29.

This initiative aims to expand people’s appreciation of their culture by roaming Manila streets. “Get ready to see Manila face to face. Because the best way to love and appreciate the city and its wonders is by walking its streets,” they said.

Registration for each walk will be open at the start of the week for each specific week and prior reservations or registrations will not be entertained. The price of each walk will be P150 per head.

Renacimiento Manila is an organization of artists, creators, and history enthusiasts that are committed to heritage advocacy, in particular with Manila’s built heritage. They aim to hold initiatives and create art that promotes Manila’s cultural rebirth and heritage conservation. – with reports from Jacob Tambunting/Rappler.com

Jacob Tambunting is an intern for Rappler.