Stan by Me: Brick Traders’ Club and their love for LEGOs

We chat with Bart Arao and RJ Badilla of Brick Traders' Club for their upcoming BrickCon PH event

MANILA, Philippines – Playing with LEGOs knows no age. And for the Brick Traders’ Club, the toy collectible has given birth to a thriving community of LEGO builders, traders, and collectors in the Philippines. 

In today’s episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we speak with Bart Arao and RJ Badilla on the joys of LEGO building, the Filipinos’ interest in it, and their upcoming event BrickConPH. 

Watch this episode here on Thursday, November 9 at 5:30 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com

