What to expect from Art in the Park 2024

ART UNDER THE SUN. Attendees roam around the booths at a previous edition of Art in the Park.

The 18th edition of Art in the Park will feature special exhibits from artists Demi Padua, Pepe Delfin, and Clarence Chun

MANILA, Philippines – Since 2006, Art in the Park has served as a viable starting point for up-and-coming artists and new art enthusiasts alike to interact with each other and consume art together.

Now on its 18th edition, the highly anticipated outdoor art event will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 10 am to 10 pm at its regular location, the Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City. The event will be open to the public for free.

This year’s Art in the Park will only be the second consecutive edition to be held fully in person after the pandemic. The event was held online from 2020 to 2022, only making its return to its usual location at the Jaime Velasquez Park in 2023.

Here’s what you can expect from the 18th edition of Art in the Park:

Accessibility and fun

Organized annually by the Philippine Art Events, Inc., Art in the Park has always championed the accessibility of art. Aside from following a price cap of P70,000, Art in the Park will feature a good mix of up-and-coming and established artists.

The event will also stay true to its brand of remaining casual and fostering a friendly, non-intimidating atmosphere for all attendees.

“It’s really nice because it’s so casual. You could be standing beside a famous artist. You could be standing beside an emerging artist, or the galleries, or a seasoned collector who really just wants to enjoy,” Art in the Park organizer Trickie Lopa said.

Attendees will again be treated to live music from Soulful Mood, like in the 2023 edition. They will be joined by indie OPM band Any Name’s Okay.

Food and drinks will also be sold on the park premises throughout the entire event.

Exhibitors

Art in the Park 2024 will feature over 60 exhibitors – from galleries and art collectives to independent art spaces and student art groups. All participating galleries are local and will each represent multiple artists to ensure that as many of them as possible are given a chance to showcase their work.

Co-organizer Lisa Periquet also mentioned that Art in the Park is always looking to spotlight different mediums in the event, so attendees can expect to see ceramics and photography, among others, on top of the usual paintings.

Find the list of participating booths below:

Special exhibits

Art in the Park’s organizers also selected three artists to be a part of the special exhibits: Demi Padua, Pepe Delfin, and Clarence Chun.

FEATURED ARTISTS. Artists Clarence Chun, Demi Padua, and Pepe Delfin pose with Art int he Park co-founders Rhona Macasaet, Trickie Lopa, and Lisa Periquet. Photo courtesy of Art in the Park

Hailing from Bulacan, Demi Padua refers to his work as “abstract figurative art.” His childhood interest in creating new toys by putting broken parts together carried over into the art he makes today as he seamlessly merges varying elements to create his visually harmonious portraits.

Padua will kick off his 18th consecutive Art in the Park stint with his special exhibit titled “OPEN sFACE.“

‘OPEN sFACE.’ Demi Padua is one of the three artists tapped by Art in the Park’s organizers to showcase their work in a special exhibit. Photo courtesy of Art in the Park

The second artist on the special exhibit roster is abstractionist Pepe Delfin, who graduated with a degree in Information Design from the Ateneo de Manila University. Delfin’s work is most recognizable through her use of geometric shapes and bright color palettes.

Her special exhibit is titled “Bricks and Mortar and a Backdoor,” and will depict her view of her experiences and the relationships she’s formed with those around her.

‘BRICKS AND MORTAR AND A BACKDOOR.’ Abstractionist Pepe Delfin for Art in the Park 2024. Photo courtesy of Art in the Park

Lastly, Clarence Chun, who was born in Leyte and later moved to Hawaii, uses his art as a medium to express the complexities behind the places he has called home. His special exhibit, titled “Just As You Take My Hand,” will shed light on his experiences as a first-generation immigrant and a member of the diaspora.

‘JUST AS YOU TAKE MY HAND.’ Clarence Chun’s special exhibit will be showcased at the 18th edition of Art in the Park. Photo courtesy of Art in the Park

– Rappler.com