Physical exhibitions, online galleries, and more: Art Fair Philippines 2022 returns as hybrid event

Running from March 23 to April 1, the event will showcase 46 exhibitors from the Philippines and abroad

MANILA, Philippines – Adapting to the “new normal,” the 2022 edition of Art Fair Philippines is treating patrons with a hybrid event – offering a mix of physical and digital exhibitions for 10 days.

Running from March 23 to April 1, the event will showcase 46 exhibitors from the Philippines and abroad. Physical installations are set up in Ayala Triangle Gardens and other gallery venues, while online activities are accessible on the Art Fair Philippines’ official website.

Here’s what visitors can expect at Art Fair Philippines 2022:

A myriad of creative spaces

All roads lead to Ayala Triangle Gardens as it holds the event’s art installations for its projects, film, and photo sections, marking Art Fair Philippines’ first in-person exhibition since 2020.

Through the collaboration of art consultant Norman Crisologo and exhibition designer Ed Lacson, the ArtFairPH/Projects section features works of 10 chosen artists at the Ayala Tower One Fountain Area.

There is a special exhibition of works by the late Arô Soriano and noted social realist Nune Alvarado, as well as new commissioned pieces from artists Bjorn Calleja, Johanna Helmuth, Ryan Jara, Doktor Karayom, Tyang Karyel, Aze Ong, and Wyndelle Remonde.

Also included in the physical events is the ArtFairPH/Photo section which can be found at the covered area of the Serpentine Gardens. Titled “Tattoos, Ternos, and Couture, A Celebration of Philippine Fashion Photography,” the exhibit aims to honor the country’s long and colorful history in fashion photography.

It features the works of some of the country’s most influential personalities in the fashion industry like Mark Nicdao, Neal Oshima, Lilen Uy, Jo Ann Bitangcol, BJ Pascual, Shaira Luna, Regine David, and more.

Meanwhile, the film section of this year’s Art Fair PH presents the works of New York-based new media artist Jeremy Couillard. His 2022 film There Is No Up Or Down, Only Attraction, which explores “curious creatures across galactic vistas, pixelated gaming maps, and streetscapes,” and his 20221 Fuzz Spiral series, a collection of three movies based on the video game Fuzz Dungeon, will be streamed at the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

An interactive augmented reality (AR) art trail exhibit using the Daata AR app will also be presented at this year’s fair. Viewers can get the chance to experience the “timeless nature of storytelling through words and imagery that are inspired by the country’s thriving speculative fiction.”

This digital-meets-physical show features the commissioned artworks of artists Leeroy New and author Eliza Victoria.

The fair also continues its 10 Days of Art initiative, which puts the spotlight on a series of events in various galleries and museums in Metro Manila and outside the Philippines.

The public art exhibits include the art installation by James Clar called “I Can’t Tell You What I Don’t Know, Only That I Don’t Know” found in front of the Ayala Museum, as well as the “Perspective” exhibit which features the works of artists Juanito Torres and Norman Dreo at the Greenbelt 5 Gallery.

On its website, Art Fair Philippines also listed down gallery exhibitions in Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Mandaue City, Singapore, and Japan, and museum exhibitions in Ateneo Art Gallery, Bencab Museum, UP Vargas Museum, Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Museum of the Philippines, and Museum of Contemporary Art and Design.

Perhaps one of the most drastic changes for this year’s Art Fair is that instead of The Link Carpark, where the previous galleries were held, all participating galleries for the 2022 edition will be showcased at their own locations.

Out of the 46 exhibitors, 33 are located across Metro Manila. Through the Gallery Hop guide, visitors can plot which exhibitors they can visit. Galleries can be found across Makati, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Taguig, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Muntinlupa for Metro Manila fair-goers. Meanwhile, there are also exhibitors in Baguio, Davao, Cebu, Bacolod, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Spain, and France.

Art goes digital

For those who can’t attend the event physically, don’t fret because Art Fair Philippines is committed to making art accessible to more enthusiasts and wider audiences, and has made virtual events possible to interested guests.

Gallery walkthroughs are available for guests to have virtual tours of exhibitors.

Meanwhile, the ArtFairPH/Talks section will feature daily discussions that are presented in partnership with the Ateneo Art Gallery, Museum Foundation of the Philippines, and Embassy of Spain.

Lastly, the ArtFairPH/Open Studios section also offers a series of workshops and demonstrations with respected practitioners in the fields of arts and culture. Included in the lineup of seminars is Basics to Pottery and Wheel Throwing. – Rappler.com

For those interested to participate in the physical and virtual events of Art Fair Philippines 2022, tickets must be purchased online. All tickets are uniformly priced at P150 regardless of concession status. Guidelines and safety reminders are also posted on the event’s website.