Camp, dine, and chill in this culture and arts fair in Cavite on August 28

‘Free Space!’ by the Art Sundays collective will happen on the eve of National Heroes’ Day

MANILA, Philippines – Enjoy a fun and artsy day out with family and friends in Free Space!, a cultural and arts event happening on August 28, in Cafe Salvacion, Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Pet-friendly and free for all, Free Space! will have many activities in store for visitors. This includes live visual-auditory performances, open mic, workshops, an explorative art exhibit, and a Sunday market featuring sustainable goods and booths.

True to its namesake, the event is located in the open, under the shade of a mango orchard on Cafe Salvacion’s family-friendly farm and camping grounds. Guests can opt to camp and dine beneath the trees during this whole-day event.

In the afternoon, there will be performances including a Mindfulness Meditation and Sound Bath, On-the-Spot Song Composition, Dish Gardening, and Sunset Movement Workshop, among others.

The anything-goes-affair organized by art guild Art Sundays aims to foster a space of open conversations, relevant discussions, sharing of artistic creations, and collaborations.

Free Space! started in 2016 by the collective in a small Makati parking lot. Six years later, the event is back and bigger than before to celebrate the decade-long stint of Art Sundays.

To get to the fairgrounds, Cafe Salvacion is located along Amuntay Rd., Dasmariñas, Cavite. Visitors of all ages can walk in with their paw friends without an entrance fee.

For more information, interested guests can visit Art Sundays’ Facebook, and Instagram, or contact their email at artsundaysph@gmail.com.

Art Sundays, running since 2012, is a guild advocating for better avenues for creative conversations. Aside from Free Space!, the collective has organized gig events, installation projects, alternative educational ventures, and publications. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.