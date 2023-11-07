6 of the PH’s top comedians share the stage in The Best of Comedy Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It will be our biggest venue yet,' shares Comedy Manila founder GB Labrador

MANILA, Philippines – After selling out each of their solo stand-up specials in 2023, the top headliners of production company Comedy Manila will be sharing the stage on November 25 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The Best of Comedy Manila will feature six popular stand-up comics: Nonong Ballinan, Victor Anastacio, Red Ollero, GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Ryan Rems.

“We wanted to showcase and celebrate the many milestones and achievements of our homegrown stand-up comedians,” shared Labrador, who founded Comedy Manila in 2013.

“It will be our biggest venue yet, and we can’t wait for you to take part in the Pinoy stand-up revolution,” he added.

Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are available through the TicketNet website.

Comedy Manila is a production house that produces quality comedy shows in the Philippines featuring local and foreign acts. It also organizes free open mic rooms to provide comedians and aspiring comedians a stage to help them hone their craft.

The group’s aim is to showcase comedy as a performing art, featuring comedians that are funny and original – an alternative to the usual insults and toilet humor prevalent in the local comedy scene. – Rappler.com