‘Stardew Valley’ to ‘Demon Slayer’: UP Diliman offers free pop culture biology courses

Get to know the toxic properties of wisteria, the genetics of Pokemon, and the biology of the 'Kung Fu Panda' masters!

MANILA, Philippines – Who says you can’t have fun while studying?

The University of the Philippines Diliman is offering free classes and seminars that bring the best of the worlds of biology and pop culture! As part of students’ Biology 196 undergraduate course, the public can deep-dive into biology topics applicable to one’s favorite anime, games, and pop culture.

“Beyond The Walls” was highly anticipated for Attack on Titan fans still recovering from the show’s finale. Exploring “the biology of the Titans in ‘Shingeki no Kyojin,’” this was a seminar led by John Aaron Aduan held on December 5 via Zoom.

If you’re a Demon Slayer fan, you may be interested in catching “Bane of Blossoms” on December 12, which will go in-depth about the toxic properties of wisteria, a plant often seen in the series to fight against demons.

On the same day, a genetics-focused seminar about Stardew Valley defenders will also be hosted.

Speaking of genetics, the school’s institute of biology is also holding a Pokemon-themed session called “Gene-rations,” exploring the “genetics and Darwinian evolution” of the iconic TV series.

Kung Fu Panda fans can relive their childhood in an undergraduate seminar about the biology of their favorite kung fu masters.

Past lectures have been fandom havens, featuring lectures and seminars about Studio Ghibli, K-pop, Disney movies, and more. For those who’d like to have more real-life applications of biology, seminars on the benefits of good sleep and science of first dates will be held on December 12 and 19, respectively.

For more information, check out UP Institute of Biology's Facebook page to sign up.