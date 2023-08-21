Rappler Talk Entertainment: Filipino-Canadian stand-up comic Ron Josol

LIVE

Rappler chats with Ron about the Filipino identity, the art of stand-up, and his September 22 Manila show 'Brown Privilege'

MANILA, Philippines – Being a stand-up comic with Filipino roots instantly exposes you to two kinds of Filipino audiences: the overseas contingent and the “mainlanders.” What does Filipino-Canadian Ron Josol, whose comedy revolves around Asian identity, have to say about this disparity?

Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with Ron about this, the art of stand-up, and his September 22 Manila show Brown Privilege, in this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment.

Watch the episode live on Monday, August 21, 1 pm, or catch it on Rappler’s socials. – Rappler.com