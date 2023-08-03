Stan by Me: The Sonny Angel craze

LIVE

We chat with Sonny Angel collectors Juno Reyes and Kimiko de Guzman, and take a gander at some of their prized dolls!

MANILA, Philippines – From Beanie Babies, to Pokemon cards, to Funko Pops, it’s easy to get sucked into a collecting craze – we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest release, or obsess over acquiring a rare or elusive piece.

One of the latest crazes is collecting Sonny Angel dolls: tiny, Kewpie-like dolls that come in mystery boxes – so you’ll never know which design you’ll get.

In this latest episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with Sonny Angel collectors Juno Reyes and Kimiko de Guzman, and take a gander at some of their prized Angels.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, August 3, at 5:30 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com