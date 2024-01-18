Attention, art lovers! What to expect at Art Fair Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The annual art fair returns in February with loads of new exhibits and activities!

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, art lovers and collectors! Art Fair Philippines is back, and will be holding its annual edition from February 16 to 18 at The Link, Makati City.

IT’S BACK. Art Fair Philippines returns for another year of creativity and connection. Art Fair PH

Art Fair Philippines highlights modern and contemporary art, giving Filipino artists the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work. This year’s edition will mark the event’s 11th year and will be the second Art Fair to be held in-person after the pandemic.

Art Fair Philippines 2024 will feature different exhibits, projects, residencies, talks, and more by local artists. Based on the organization’s press conference on Tuesday, January 16, here are the different activities to look forward to at this year’s gathering of the Philippine art community!

Welcoming global visitors

Among this year’s special exhibitions will be the showcasing of 55 exhibitors from the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Spain.

With the direction of production designer and theater director Ed Lacson, works by artists including Jonathan Ching, Jigger Cruz, Rod Paras-Perez, Alfredo Esquillo Jr. and Renato Habulan will be displayed.

ABSTRACT. Jigger Cruz’s works shine in their tactile craftsmanship. Art Fair PH

A section of the exhibit will showcase works by Brooklyn-based multi-disciplinary artist Mr. StarCity, Romanian conceptual artist Andreea Medar, and Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia.

ALIVE. Andreea Menar’s Solarium. The Forever Garden plays with nature and space. Art Fair PH

The special exhibit Pambabae will focus on works created by Filipina modernists between the years ​​1969 and 1989. This exhibit aims to promote female artists whose works were largely overshadowed by their male contemporaries.

Artists Ivi Avellana Cosio, Ileana Lee, Nelfa Querubin, Evelyn Collantes, Phyllis Zaballero, and Lilian Hwang will be included in the exhibit.

The fair will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Karen H. Montinola (KHM) Selection, a grant offered yearly to one emerging Filipino artist in memory of collector Karen Montinola. A retrospective exhibit curated by art consultant Norman Crisologo will feature works by previous grant recipients Pio Abad, Mike Adrao, Mac Valdezco, Mark Valenzuela, Alvin Zafra, Liv Vinluan, Carlo Villafuerte, Melvin Guirhem, and Faye Abantao.

2024 KHM awardee Gean Brix Garcia will be exhibiting his work Ceremonials.

WHIMSICAL. This year’s KHM awardee’s works are populated by his fantastic characters. Art Fair PH

Residency programs

Residency programs allow artists to explore their art and deepen their craft with support from the art community. This year’s Art Fair Philippines will include visual reports from artists under 2023 residency programs.

The selected artists are Mark Salvatus for Manila Observatory, Anna Miguel Cervantes for Linangan Art Residency, Jett Ilagan for Emerging Islands, Julian Tapales for Butanding Barrio, and Renz Baluyot for Orange Project.

International artists Iseult Perrault and Petr Hajdyla who joined Orange Project in 2024 will be joining them.

Spotlight on digital media

On its second year, ArtFairPH/Digital promotes digital media that incorporates computer technology, animation, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse with art.

David Gryn, the founder of Daata, a digital art incubator and online platform, will be presenting Best Dressed Chicken (Manila Version). This work is a selection of digital video artworks that engage with notions of vanity and choice.

CryptoArt PH will explore the innovations of Filipino artists in the realm of NFTs and blockchain technology.

ART GOES DIGITAL. Under CryptoArt PH, The Second Verse by Jopet Arias is loud and vibrant. Art Fair PH

Photo, film, and 100 days of art

Curated by former director of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila Sandra Palomar, this year’s ArtFairPH/Photo will feature works by the organization FotomotoPH. The sole exhibitor for this section of the fair, the organization is composed of photographers, curators, and writers promoting Philippine photography.

Aptly titled NO SHOWING, this year’s ArtFairPH/Film will not involve a film showing. Curated by filmmaker Moira Lang, the event will provide a space for filmmakers and filmgoers to discuss the state of movies in the country. Instead of being a festival of films, Lang envisions it to be a festival of conversation.

Trans-disciplinary visual artist Derek Tumala will present his work A Warm Orange-Colored Liquid. This work is deemed his “biggest and most ambitious work to date.”

LIVING LARGE. Derek Tumala’s work will be visible along Ayala Avenue. Art Fair PH

Motion graphics artist and multimedia engineer Isaiah Cacnio’s Prismatic Embrace is a digital projection of vibrant and playful colors.

A SYMPHONY OF COLORS. Isaiah Cacnio’s work breathes in its different hues. Art Fair PH

The Gallery Weekend for 10 Days of Art will be presented from February 9 to 11 in preparation for Art Fair Philippines’ opening the following week.

The public art component of Art Fair Philippines 2024 will be featured along Ayala Avenue and the Green Wall of Ayala Triangle Garden Tower 2.

If you’re looking forward to the different exhibits and events offered at Art Fair Philippines 2024, you can purchase tickets in advance via www.artfairphilippines.com. Tickets will also be sold at Art Fair Philippines’ reception area from February 16 to 18. – Rappler.com