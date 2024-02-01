Lucky you! Here’s your horoscope in the Year of the Wood Dragon 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the predictions for each Chinese zodiac sign for the Year of the Wood Dragon

MANILA, Philippines – On February 10, Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year) celebrations will usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon.

In the Chinese zodiac, 12 animals move around their zodiac cycle. In order, they are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. With 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, that means that 2023 was the Year of Rabbit while 2025 will be the Year of Snake.

These animals are also affiliated with five elements – fire, wood, earth, metal, and water – where each element has unique traits and specific behavioral patterns associated with them. As each animal reappears after 12 years, its elemental affiliation will also change. For example, 2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon, but in 2012, it was the Year of the Water Dragon, and in 2036, it will be the Year of the Fire Dragon.

In general, the dragon is often associated with confidence, success, adventurousness, and intelligence while the wood characteristics include ambitiousness, vitality, and determination, making 2024 a year of abundance.

When it comes to individual animal signs, here’s what you can look forward to based on a reading forecast by Joey Yap. Yap is the founder of the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics, a global organization devoted to the teaching of Feng Shui, BaZi, Qi Men Dun Jia, Mian Xiang, and other Chinese Metaphysics subjects.

According to Yap, the 12 zodiac signs can be sorted into four major groups for 2024: “tenacious challengers,” “chance champions,” “skillful strivers,” and “fortune masters.”

The first group, tenacious challengers, include those with signs of the dragon, monkey, or rabbit. These signs are advised to maintain their resilience and persistence, especially on challenging days, as it will push them to initiate plans.

Next is the chance champions group composed of those with signs of the goat, rooster, and tiger. According to Yap, individuals with these signs will have plenty of opportunities meeting the right people at the right place. However, they also have a “high possibility of some windfall.”

Meanwhile, those with signs of the horse, rat, or dog fall under the third group – skillful strivers. Individuals with these signs are predicted to have remarkable growth in many aspects: personally, professionally, financially, emotionally, and spiritually. It’ll also be a year of pursuing things for yourself and setting up new aspirations.

Lastly is the fortune masters group, composed of those with signs of the snake, ox, and pig. According to Yap, these signs will be blessed with new opportunities, beginnings, and connections for 2024. However, they’re also advised to be keen in evaluating which ones to say yes and no to.

Yap also has some brief notes for each animal sign. If you prefer a more detailed and in-depth reading for your sign, he also has specific videos for them.

Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) — Step up to new responsibilities and embrace and commit to them as these pursuits will be rewarded.

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) — After amassing physical and intellectual assets over the past years, they’ll start reaping rewards. Often, they’ll also be in prime moments to witness joyous milestones.

Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) — Once they summon the courage to take the initial step, they’ll be driven to several opportunities, including travel and business.

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) — Although a significant gap exists between their current position and their desired situation, if they’re able to identify the issue, address it, and find a solution, they’ll find success.

Dragon (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024) — Be cautious of making difficult decisions over the year.

Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025) — An exciting year awaits them as they’re set to become a person who can bring joy to others, cultivate meaningful relationships, acquire diverse skill sets, and relish the finer things in life.

Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026) — Aside from solving the persistent issues that have been troubling them, they’ll also have their chance to shine in their chosen roles.

Goat (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027) — Opportunities to make money from their ideas will arise, but only if they’re assisted by good mentors.

Monkey (1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028) — With enough effort and meticulous planning, they’ll be able to elevate to the next level.

Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029) — They should be active in meeting and connecting with people and establishing new relationships so they can explore collaborative possibilities.

Dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030) — Embracing changes will yield positive rewards, but only if there’s a willingness to let go of the past and welcome the new.

Pig (1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031) — Leveraging on having access to various resources presents an opportunity for significant advancement from their current position.

