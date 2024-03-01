[PODCAST] Teach Me, Senpai, E10: Writing and directing films with Rae Red

This National Women’s Month, we’re celebrating creative Filipinas who are changing the game in their respective fields.

We start with an up-and-coming filmmaker who in the past couple of years has bagged nominations and awards for works she has written, directed, or both. She is Rae Red.

Filipino films have yet to dominate slots and seats in local cinemas. Although there has been renewed interest in locally written and directed works, Filipino filmmakers still struggle with sales and distribution (READ: [ANALYSIS] Will there be a new golden age in Philippine cinema after record-breaking MMFF?).

This is a reality that Rae Red confirmed when we chatted with her in this episode of Teach Me, Senpai. She shares that making a living as a filmmaker isn’t as profitable as others might assume, but that many continue to do so out of passion for storytelling.

Direk Rae Red is an award-winning writer and director. Babae at Baril, a film she wrote and directed in 2019, was nominated for Best Screenplay and won Best Picture (Netizens’ Choice) at the FAMAS Awards. She was also nominated as Best Director for the season. The same film was included in the roster of nominations and winners for different categories in the 2019 QCinema International Film Festival, the 2020 Osaka Asian Film Festival, and many more.

Other works in her filmography either as a writer, director, or both include Birdshot, Cheddeng and Apple, and Tenement 66.

Her latest work is a series called Roadkillers, starring Nadine Lustre, now available through the Viva One mobile streaming service.

In Episode 10 of Teach Me, Senpai, we take a deep dive into some of Direk Rae Red’s works. We ask her how she processes her ideas as a writer and then as a director, and she says her works usually start with a strong visual. This strong visual is what she then germinates into a script, and then into a film.

We also talk about how she evokes certain emotions or feelings of unease in her thrillers, how she pulls in viewers’ attention and focus, and how she and her team of actors and filmmakers tackle sensitive topics like extrajudicial killings and sexual abuse.

Lastly, she gives pieces of advice to people who want to work in the film industry: where to start, how to flesh out an idea, what grants to watch out for, and working with other people.

Trigger warning! This episode contains discussions on violence and sexual abuse as portrayed in Direk Rae Red’s films. We’re also issuing a spoiler alert as we will talk in length about how Babae at Baril, Tenement 66, and Roadkillers were created. – Rappler.com