The time is ripe! Avocado lovers, check out Sebastian’s new ice cream treats

Avocado Strawberry, Avocado Machiatto, or plain Avocado? Here's the scoop – these seasonal ice cream flavors are back for a limited time only!

MANILA, Philippines – Avocado is back in season! Fans of the creamy green fruit are in for a treat because local artisanal shop Sebastian’s Ice Cream is bringing back its avocado flavors with five new ice cream desserts this August.

Back on the menu is one of the most requested flavors, the OG Avocado Dream. It’s Sebastian’s classic, thick ice cream base, mixed in with fresh avocado and condensed milk, just like the favorite Pinoy dessert. This flavor is creamy, milky, and not too sweet nor too bitter. You’ll really taste the avocado.

The coffee-blended Avocado Machiatto is also a returning flavor, pleasing coffeeholics with its bold coffee kick that actually ties well with the fruit. This also has chunks of dark chocolate and toasted almonds, like a true spin on the coffee crumble.

If you’re looking for a little more fruity tang, Sebastian’s also introduced its newest combination, the Avocado Strawberry! Avocado ice ecream is swirled in with strawberry sorbet that’s made with real berries. The tartness of the strawberry bits works well with the creamy avocado.

All seasonal ice cream flavors can be enjoyed in scoops (P140) or pints (P420). But the avo-obsession doesn’t stop there – aside from ice cream, the shop also present four new avocado frozen desserts!

If you love peanut butter, there’s the Avocado Peanut Butter Dive Bar (P135), an avocado ice cream bar hand-dipped in a local peanut butter coating and sprinkled with roasted peanuts. The Avocado Chocolate Chip Chilly Burger (P140) has chewy chocolate chip almond cookies sandwiching the ice cream – don’t worry, it’s still not overly sweet!

There’s also the adorable and addictive Avocado Almond Poppits (P145 for 8 pcs, P260 for 14 pcs), which are bite-sized avocado ice cream balls dipped in creamy white chocolate and toasted almonds. Lastly is the Avocado Butter Cake Ice Cream Cake (P155/slice, P1,650/whole 9-inch), made with layers of freshly-baked butter cake, ice cream, and milk almond crumb, drizzled with peanut butter.

According to Sebastian’s Ice Cream, there is a sense of immediacy for the avocado season because the fruit doesn’t freeze well and can turn bitter over time, compared to other fruit. The new desserts are available for a limited time at Sebastian’s Podium branch and online store. – Rappler.com