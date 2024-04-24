Rice, rice, baby! Champorado among top rice puddings in world, according to Taste Atlas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Our beloved champorado is ready to 'rice' to the occasion – the thick and sweet Filipino rice pudding lands in 14th place

MANILA, Philippines – There’s nothing like a warm, comforting bowl of champorado, am I right? The Philippines’ famous sweet rice porridge has been recognized by Taste Atlas, as it was named one of the best-rated rice puddings in the world for 2024.

The global food and travel database ranked the beloved Filipino porridge in 14th place out of the top 23 picks, with 3.7 out of 5 stars. In first place is Turkey’s fırın sütlaç, and in second is khao niao mamuang (mango sticky rice) from Thailand.

Made from glutinous rice, cocoa powder (sometimes native tablea), and sweetened with sugar, champorado is a testament to the Philippines’ love affair with both rice and chocolate.

According to Taste Atlas, the thick Filipino rice pudding’s origins are derived from the Mexican chocolate-based drink known as champurrado, which was introduced during the colonial period.

“Usually enjoyed as a hearty breakfast or a sweet afternoon snack, Filipino champorado can be served hot or cold, drizzled with condensed milk, or accompanied by salted dry fish (tuyo),” they added, highlighting its sweet-salty combo that many Filipinos love as well.

The website states the “best places to get champorado in”: Max’s Restaurant, Kanto Freestyle Breakfast, Tapa King, and The Sunny Side Cafe in Boracay, which uses extra rich, Malagos chocolate from Davao City.

Other Filipino dishes have ranked on many Taste Atlas lists. Isaw, bopis, dinuguan, papaitan, and proben all landed a spot in the 2023 list of the Best Offal Dishes in the World. In the same year, sinigang was recognized as one of the Best Dishes in the World. The gastronomic database also deemed tortang talong as the Best-rated Egg Dish in the World in 2022.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com